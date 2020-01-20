The Homeless Leadership Board and United Methodist Cooperative Ministries/Suncoast Inc. are announcing that cold weather shelters in Pinellas County will be open on Jan. 20 and 21.
The shelters will open between 6 and 6:30 p.m., except for Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church in downtown Clearwater, which opens at 5 p.m.
Shelters will accept guests all night long and close the following morning at approximately 6 a.m. Shelter guests are provided a hot evening meal, a warm safe place to spend the night and breakfast the following morning. Guests will be advised if the shelter will be open on additional nights as conditions warrant.
The following cold weather shelters are available to adult men and women:
• Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 110 S. Ft. Harrison Ave., Clearwater. Capacity 90. Call 727-446-3001.
• Northwest Presbyterian Church, 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Capacity 75. Call 727-544-4551
• The Turning Point, 1810 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Capacity 25. Call 727-823-7811.
• Salvation Army, 1400 Fourth St. S., St. Petersburg. Capacity 50. Call 727-822-4954.
• Trinity Lutheran Church, 401 Fifth St. N., St. Petersburg. Capacity 30. Call 727-822-3307.
• Boy and Girls Club of the Suncoast, 7709 61st St. N., Pinellas Park. Capacity 150. Call 727-547-5437
• Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs, 111 W. Lime St., Tarpon Springs. Capacity 40-50. Call 727-937-6837.
Families with children will be placed in family shelters on cold nights. Families should call 2-1-1, Tampa Bay Cares Inc., for information about family shelters.