Weakened Tropical Storm Elsa continues trek toward Florida

Hurricane Elsa was downgraded to a tropical storm Saturday morning as it continued on a likely path toward Florida.
According to National Hurricane Center forecasters, Elsa’s track and intensity remained uncertain; however, computer models were in better agreement on Saturday morning. The outcome still depends on the storm’s land interaction as it continues to move northwestward through the Atlantic.
The county’s Emergency Management Department is monitoring the storm and taking steps to reduce the risk of flooding. Residents are asked to monitor local weather sources throughout the holiday weekend for the latest information. Web updates to be posted at www.pinellascounty.org.
The county’s Information Center is open for preparedness questions through 8 p.m. Saturday. Call 727-464-4333. Residents who are deaf or hard of hearing can chat with a representative at www.pinellascounty.org.
At 11 a.m. Elsa was located about 40 miles south of Isla Beata Dominican Republic and 350 miles east of Kingston Jamaica. It was moving west-northwest at 29 mph. Maximum sustained winds were 70 mph.
Forecasters say Elsa is not likely to strengthen due to wind shear and land interaction. The intensity models show Elsa remaining as a tropical storm throughout the five-day forecast period.
Forecasters say the fast-moving storm is expected to slow later today and Sunday before making a turn toward the northwest Sunday night or Monday. On the current track, Elsa should move near the southern coast of Hispaniola later today or tonight and move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba on Sunday.
Elsa is then expected to move across central and western Cuba toward the Florida Straits and be near or over portions of the west coast of Florida on Tuesday.
National Weather Service says tropical storm conditions, including wind, rain, flooding and storm surge, are possible in Pinellas County and Tampa Bay on Tuesday and Tuesday night. The county encourages residents in low-lying or flood prone areas to make a plan in the event of flooding.
Prepare now
While it is still too soon to know if Elsa’s will be a threat to Pinellas, hurricane season continues through Nov. 30 and it is never too soon to be prepared. For preparedness information, visit www.pinellascounty.org/resident/disasters.htm.
Preparedness begins with a plan, which will depend on whether or not you live in an evacuation zone. You can find out your zone by visiting pinellascounty.org/knowyourzone. Residents with a land line can call 727-453-3150 and enter their 10-digit home phone number.
Persons who might need to stay in a special needs shelter, especially if they need help with transportation, should register for the season by calling 727-464-4333.
Residents that need to go to a shelter with their pet also need to sign up at www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/petpreparedness.
Everyone needs a survival kit and necessary items should be purchased well in advance. Be sure to include hygiene supplies and gather important papers. For those going to a shelter, the county recommends bringing face coverings and sanitizer.
Review a checklist of survival kit items at www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/prepareahead.htm.
Officials also highly recommend that residents stay informed by signing up for Alert Pinellas at www.pinellascounty.org/alertpinellas.