Despite record-setting gas prices, AAA expects Memorial Day travel to rival the days before COVID-19 pandemic restrictions kept everyone at home.
The travel agency’s annual forecast says 2022 will experience the second highest single-year increase in travelers since 2010. The year 2021 was the highest.
“By the looks of this Memorial Day travel forecast, the summer travel season is off to a sizzlin’ start,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA. “People are more comfortable traveling now than any other time in the past two years, and travel bookings are a reflection of that. Reservations for flights, hotels, and cruises for Memorial Day weekend are twice as strong as last year’s holiday and that momentum will likely carry into the summer.”
AAA predicts nearly 2.2 million Floridians will travel 50 miles or more from home, an 8.3% increase over 2021, bringing travel volumes almost in line with those from 2017.
Nationally, more than 39.2 million Americans will travel, another 8.3% increase from 2021 with travel volumes near those recorded in 2017.
AAA’s forecast shows a hike in all modes of travel with 28% more Floridians planning to fly to their destination this year. That’s the second-largest increase in the past 10 years. Nationally, 3 million Americans are expected to fly, which is almost the same number as 2019.
AAA says the lowest airfare is about $184 a ticket, 6% more than last year with Saturday being the most expensive day to fly and Monday the least. More are planning to fly on Thursday and the fewest on Monday.
AAA recommends that travelers arrive at the airport at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours for international destinations. To cut down on wait times, try booking flights during non-peak travel times.
“Surging demand and weather have challenged flight schedules since the beginning of the year,” Haas said. “With the type of volume we anticipate going forward, we still recommend the safety net of a travel agent and travel insurance. Both are lifesavers if something unexpectedly derails your travel plans.”
As usual, nationwide more people will travel by vehicle, about 90% of all those planning a trip this year. Thursday and Friday are anticipated to be peak traffic days. AAA says about 2 million Floridians will take to the roadways, a 5.4% increase over 2021, even though gas prices are likely to set new records.
The national average for a gallon of unleaded gasoline was $4.59, as of May 20, up $1.55 from the same date last year. It was the highest average ever recorded price by AAA, according to information at gasprices.aaa.com. The average price on Memorial Day in 2021 was $2.86 a gallon, $2.60 in 2019 and $2.91 in 2018, according to AAA.
The average price in the state of Florida at $4.50 also set a new record for May 20. The price at the pump in 2021 was $2.88 a gallon, an increase of $1.62. Motorists in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metropolitan Statistical Area were paying $4.48 a gallon, which didn’t quite meet the record of $4.50 set May 17. The price on May 20, 2021, was $2.84.
“Coming out of this two-year pandemic, Floridians are eager to travel again, and it doesn’t seem like record high gas prices or other inflationary pressures will stop them,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Many may look at cost cutting measures to offset the added expense, like driving shorter distances, staying in a less expensive hotel, or spending less on shopping, dining and entertainment.”
The cost of hotels is up about 42%, AAA says, with the average lowest rates coming in at $199 to $257. Car rentals have decreased about 16% compared to last year.
For those trying to avoid crowded airport terminals and roadways, AAA recommends leaving early and avoiding travel on peak traffic days, including Thursday and Friday. Floridians also might want to plan a trip to a place other than Orlando and Miami. Orlando is expected to be the No.1 destination for Memorial Day travelers and Miami came in at No. 3.
AAA’s holiday forecast considers the Memorial Day travel period to be from Thursday, May 26, to Monday, May 30. The report by AAA and IHS Markit was prepared the week of Oct. 11.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.