They passed what many are calling the most meaningful affordable housing legislation in decades. On the other hand, lawsuits flew before the ink was even dry on contentious bills targeting everybody from teachers to potential Chinese homebuyers.
They OK’d $2.7 billion in tax cuts, but advocacy groups issued statements advising their constituents to avoid Florida because, in the NAACP’s words, the state is “openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals.”
Florida’s 2023 legislative session, which ended May 5, was arguably the most controversial — and consequential — in memory. But at a legislative wrap-up late last month, Pinellas County’s local lawmakers adopted a Jerry Maguire-esque mindset as to how the 60-day meeting went:
They showed us the money.
In this case, a whopping $117 billion worth of it. With Florida’s sales-tax-based economy humming, hundreds of thousands of people moving into the state annually and tourism skyrocketing, money has been pouring into state coffers. And this year, it’s coming back in the form of the record state budget, lawmakers said.
“I always believe that if you follow the money, you know what’s going on,” said Rep. Linda Chaney, a Republican from St. Pete Beach who represents the beaches.
She told members and guests of the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce on May 23 that her local budget requests totaling $9 million are all in the budget.
“Every one of the beach communities got funding — every community in my district that requested money is in the budget waiting for the governor’s signature,” Chaney said.
(Nothing is certain, of course; the governor has not yet reviewed the budget and has line-item veto power.)
She ticked off a list of local organizations and agencies expected to get state support: the Florida Holocaust Museum, the Pinellas Science Center, St. Petersburg College, a pilot program where local law enforcement officers get certified in mental health response, Eckerd College, Tampa Bay Watch, and the SPCA.
Chaney said the budget includes $19 billion in statewide infrastructure spending.
When asked by Chamber chief executive Robin Miller what he thought the Legislature’s biggest accomplishment was, Sen. Nick DiCeglie, a Republican from Indian Rocks Beach, responded, “I’ll talk about the budget.”
The state budget is about $7 billion more than for the current fiscal year. It has grown nearly 20% in just two years.
He said that largesse has allowed the current legislature to pass a $711 million plan known as the “Live Local Act” to build affordable housing, incentivize new construction through tax breaks and offer interest-free loans to help Floridians afford down payments.
“We had a huge victory for affordable housing,” DiCeglie said. “We’ve heard it time and time again, rent in the state of Florida is getting to the point where it is becoming very unaffordable. That bill goes an awfully long way to create that relief for our constituents to ensure that when they go get a job, whether in the blue-collar industry or in the service industry, that they’ll be able to pay their rent. If they can’t pay their rent, we have a much larger problem here in the state of Florida.
“I was very proud of what we were able to do there.”
Sen. Darryl Rouson, whose district snakes from Hillsborough County to Sarasota and Manatee counties and across Tampa Bay to south St. Petersburg, rode his opposition to a controversial bill allowing permitless carrying of guns into a $5 million allocation to study the incidence of gun violence and come up with solutions to try to stop it.
“I told them … we need $10 million instead of five, but the House wouldn’t take 10,” he quipped. “We settled at five and I’m very proud that bill is now awaiting the governor’s signature.”
Rouson also was part of the effort to steer $205 million from opioid settlement funds into the state, the first installment of what could amount to more than $3 billion to fight the opioid epidemic.
Rep. Kimberly Berfield, a Republican who represents the Clearwater area, said one of her biggest accomplishments was pushing through legislation focusing on assault and battery on hospital personnel.
“Hospitals are seeing a lot of the nurses and personnel physically abused in the security of the stabilized hospital room,” she said. Her legislation would stiffen penalties on those who attack hospital staff, similar to an upgrade in charges when law enforcement is targeted.
While Floridians have been rocked by staggering increases in homeowners’ and flood insurance rates, there was little urgency on the subject in this year’s session. The Legislature gave state regulators new powers to investigate and fine insurers, but in an earlier special session it also aimed to cut litigation by making it harder for homeowners to sue insurance companies.
“It was a year of tort reform and insurance company reform, and those go together very well,” said Sen. Ed Hooper, who represents north Pinellas and west Pasco counties.
The lawmakers seemed to agree that the state may have to consider the issue of reinsurance, the so-called “insurance for insurers” that protects companies from extremely high claims.
It is largely believed that a reeling reinsurance market is responsible for Florida’s dilemma, and many have advocated for the state to intervene.
The panel at the head table at the Cambria Hotel in Madeira Beach largely sidestepped the rampant escalation of the culture wars and contentious issues that surfaced during the March-April session. Berny Jacques, a rookie Republican representing the Seminole-Largo area, mentioned among his successes “making sure we have real education instead of indoctrination for schools.”
No one spoke to the six-week abortion ban, permit-free carrying of guns, or a series of bills targeting LGBTQ issues, from restrictions on drag queen performances to denying gender-affirming care to Florida’s transgender youth.
There was no mention of the efforts to recast Sarasota’s liberal arts New College as a conservative bastion.
Also absent from discussion was the Legislature’s rubber-stamping of a bill quashing the state’s “resign to run” law, which cleared the way for Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president, and a bill exempting the governor’s travel records from public records laws.
“This is a legislative year that we can celebrate,” concluded DiCeglie.