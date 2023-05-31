Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 72F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 72F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.