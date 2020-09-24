Mail ballots are on the way in Pinellas: Voters have lots to decide

Pinellas County residents have one more election scheduled for 2020 and it’s a big one. The General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, will decide the winners of a slew of national, state and local races, ranging from the president of the United States to fire district commissioner.
The deadline to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 5. For more information, visit https://www.votepinellas.com/Election-Information/Voter-Registration/Voter-Registration-Application.
The Supervisor of Elections Office has announced the tentative schedule for mail ballots, starting with military and overseas voters on Sept. 18, followed by ballots for domestic voters on Sept. 29.
The deadline to request that a ballot be mailed to you is Saturday, Oct. 24, at 5 p.m. To request a mail ballot, visit https://www.votepinellas.com/VoteByMail, email mailballot@votepinellas.com or call 727-464-VOTE (8683).
Mail ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Election Day in any Elections Office. Mail ballots cannot be returned to a precinct polling place. Florida statutes allow mail ballots to be opened and processed beginning 22 days before the election.
Elections officials ask that voters be aware that postal delivery service has changed. Voters are advised to allow at least one week for their ballot to be returned by mail to the Supervisor of Elections office.
Mail ballots also can be dropped off at any Elections Office or at 22 remote ballot drop-off locations throughout the county. Drop-off locations will be open from Oct. 19-Nov. 2. Visit votepinellas.com for a list of locations.
Voters also are reminded that they must sign the mail ballot envelope. Elections workers will compare the signature to the signature on your voter file to verify your identity. Anyone that needs to update their signature should fill out a voter registration application and check the “record update/change” box and then return the application to an Elections Office.
Voters that receive a mail ballot can still later decide to participate in early voting or to go to their polling place on Election Day. However, they should take their mail ballot kit with them to be canceled.
If you do not take your ballot kit to the polls, a poll worker will try to confirm that your ballot has not been received before issuing a regular ballot to you. If elections staff cannot confirm that your ballot has not been received, you will be allowed to vote a provisional ballot, and the canvassing board will later determine the validity of that ballot.
Early voting is scheduled from Oct. 19-Nov. 1 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at five locations, including:
• County Courthouse, 315 Court St., Room 117, Clearwater. Voter parking spots will be designated in courthouse parking lots.
• Election Service Center, 13001 Starkey Road, Starkey Lakes Corporate Center, Largo.
• Supervisor of Elections Office, County Building, 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
• The Centre of Palm Harbor, 1500 16th St., Palm Harbor.
• SPC Allstate Center, 3200 34th St. S., St. Petersburg.
Voters can go to any early voting site. They will be required to present both picture and signature identification. Voters who do not bring both types of ID will be required to vote a provisional ballot.
The polls will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Elections officials say voters should expect lines and encourage residents to vote by mail if possible.
For more information on the Nov. 3 elections, visit votepinellas.com.
What’s on the ballot?
A number of local races are on the ballot including constitutional officers, county commissioners, school boards members and district races.
In the race for sheriff, voters have a choice between the incumbent, Republican Bob Gualtieri, and Democrat Eliseo Santana.
The incumbent property appraiser, Republican Mike Twitty, is opposed by Democrat Trevor L. Mallory, and the incumbent tax collector, Republican Charles W. Thomas, is challenged by Democrat Joseph Saportas
Republican Julie Marcus, who was appointed by the governor in June to fill the post of supervisor of elections, is opposed by Democrat Dan Helm.
Three county commission seats are up for grabs. Democrat incumbent Janet Long and Republican Larry Ahern are vying for the at-large District 1 seat. Democrat incumbent Charlie Justice is being challenged by Republican Tammy Sue Vasquez for the District 3 at-large position. All registered voters can make a choice in these races.
Democrat Rene Flowers and No Party Affiliate candidate Maria Scruggs are competing for the District 7, single-member seat, which was left vacant after long-time commission Ken Welch decided not to run for re-election. Only voters in District 7 will see that race on the ballot.
Two school board run-off elections are scheduled on Nov. 3 including the race for the District 1, at-large seat. Laura Hine and Stephanie Meyer are competing and all voters will have a choice. The second run-off for single member District 7 is between Caprice Johnson Edmond and Karl Nurse. Only voters that reside in District 7 can participate.
Voters than live in the East Lake Tarpon Special Fire District will have two races for seats on the commission. John Cattel, MaryEllen Crowder and Tom May are competing for Seat 3, and incumbent James Dalrymple, Peter Nehr and Michael Peasley are vying for Seat 5.
Voters that live in the Clearwater Cay Community Development District will see two races on their ballots. Steve Whitehurst and Jeffrey Wilson are competing for Seat 1 on the board of supervisors and Alan Glidden and Ronald Schulte are running for Seat 2.
State races
The state attorney and public defender for the 6th Judicial Court are up for election on Nov. 3; however, Republican incumbent Bernie McCabe ran unopposed. Republican Sara Beth Mollo also ran unopposed and will replace long-time public defender Bob Dillinger, who is retiring.
In the race for state senator District 19, Democrat incumbent Darryl Rouson is challenged by NPA Christina Paylan.
Democrat Jessica Harrington and Republican Traci Koster are competing for state representative District 64. For state representative District 65, Republican incumbent Chris Sprowls is challenged by Democrat Kelly Johnson. Republican incumbent Nick DiCeglie and Democrat Patricia Plantamura are vying for state representative District 66.
Republican incumbent Chris Latvala and Democrat Dawn Douglas are in a battle for state representative District 67. Democrat incumbent Ben Diamond is challenged by Republican Matt Tito for state representative District 68.
Democrat incumbent Jennifer Webb and Republican Linda Chaney are vying for state representative District 69. Michele Rayner won the universal primary in August and will serve as state representative for District 70.
Voter will be asked whether or not to retain Drew Atkinson, Morris Silberman, Daniel Sleet and Andrea Teves Smith on the Second District Court of Appeal.
Federal races
Voters will see 13 pairs of names on the ballot in the race for president and vice president, including Republican incumbents Donald Trump and Michael Pence and Democrats Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris.
In addition, five pairs representing the Constitution Party of Florida candidates, Reform Party of Florida, Green Party of Florida, Libertarian Party of Florida, and the Party for Socialism and Liberation are on the ballot, as well as six write-in candidates.
Incumbent Republican Gus Biliarkis and Democrat Kimberly Walker are competing for the job of U. S. Representative for District 12 and Incumbent Democrat Charlie Crist and Republican Anna Paulina Luna are vying for U.S. Representative for District 13.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.