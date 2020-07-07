Tax Collector Charles W. Thomas recently announced the addition of new self-service kiosks. Using touch screen technology, the kiosk allows customers to pay by credit card and get their vehicle registration and decal in less than two minutes.
The kiosks are located in various tax collector offices and at select Publix locations throughout the county. The new service option is made possible through a partnership between the tax collector's office, Publix, and Intellectual Technology Inc.
Voice prompts and written instructions, available in English or Spanish, guide customers through the process. A 2.3% credit or debit card transaction fee is included in the transaction total.
Registration renewal self-service kiosks are available at the following locations now, with additional locations to be announced in the coming weeks:
Tax collector locations:
• North County: 29399 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater.
• Mid County: 13025 Starkey Road, Largo.
• Gulf to Bay: 1663 Gulf to Bay Blvd., Clearwater
Publix Locations:
• Park Boulevard Plaza: 4701 Park Blvd. N., Pinellas Park.
• Bay Pointe Plaza: 5295 34th St. S., St. Petersburg.
For more information, visit taxcollect.com.