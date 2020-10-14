Pinellas County Sheriff's News - Oct. 14, 2020

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office awarded FDOT grant
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has received a contract from the Florida Department of Transportation for a High Visibility Enforcement Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Project.
The project will begin Monday, Oct. 19, and continue through Friday, May 14, 2021.
Deputies will be conducting high visibility education and enforcement details that will stress the importance of pedestrian and bicycle safety. The HVE details will be held at 25 locations throughout the county, which have been identified as being high crash areas for pedestrians and bicyclists.
The purpose of the project is to educate and enforce safe pedestrian, bicyclist and motorist behavior in designated locations, in an effort to reduce traffic crashes and fatalities involving pedestrians and bicyclists.
The operation will include the distribution of educational materials, as well as the issuance of warnings and/or citations to pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists in accordance with Florida Statutes.
The High Visibility Enforcement details are funded through a contract with the University of North Florida in partnership with FDOT’s focus initiative to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety.
Sheriff swears in 23 new deputies
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri administered the oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony Oct. 7, at the Sheriff's Administration Building, 10750 Ulmerton Road in Largo.
The ceremony included 19 Patrol Operation Bureau deputies, three Department of Detention and Corrections deputies and one Judicial Operations Bureau deputy.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, family members and friends were in unable to attend.
However, the ceremony was broadcast on Facebook live and is available for viewing on the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.