Pinellas declares local state of emergency as coronavirus spreads worldwide

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners unanimously approved a local state of emergency March 13 that delegates authority to the county administrator, allowing him to take measures to keep residents safe and help mitigate and contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Administrator Barry Burton also can approve emergency expenditures as necessary.
Pinellas County is continuing to respond to the coronavirus pandemic that is spreading worldwide, throughout the United States and the state of Florida.
As of March 12, 42 Florida residents had been diagnosed with coronavirus with two deaths, according to the Florida Department of Health. Twenty-four cases are travel-related, five are not and 13 are under investigation. Two of the cases are residents of Pinellas. Both are males. One is age 67 and the other is 64. Both cases are travel-related.
In the U.S., Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 1,629 cases from 46 states and District of Columbia with 41 deaths. Of that number, 138 are travel-related and 129 are the result of close contact.
World Health Organization is reporting 125,048 cases worldwide with 4,613 deaths.
Burton said the county is continuing to support the work of the Department of Health Pinellas County, which is the lead agency for the response to the pandemic. Daily conference calls are continuing between county staff, DOH, emergency management, an executive management group and local municipalities.
Burton said it was a “very fluid situation,” adding that everyone was dedicated to enacting and following safety procedures.
Limiting social engagement is an important part of the response. The state of emergency gives Burton the power to cancel large events or other events that could tax local resources. It also allows practices that support first responders and others that reduce contact with residents in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and adult day cares.
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order prohibiting anyone who has traveled internationally, sailed on a cruise ship, has symptoms of coronavirus or is contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus to be prohibited from visiting nursing homes, assisted living facilities or other such facilities.
Pinellas Emergency Management is working to coordinate resources for the most vulnerable populations with enhanced safety protocols. Burton has prepared a letter outlining specific procedures to help that population.
The sheriff’s office will be delivering the letters to the county’s 71 nursing homes, 177 assisted living facilities and 14 adult day cares informing them of mandatory procedures for screening and reduced visitation. According to DOH Pinellas Director Dr. Ulyee Choe, 13,500 residents live in nursing homes or ALFs.
Choe told commissioners that this is a rapidly evolving situation, pointing out that an unprecedented number of events had been canceled thus far. The DOH continues to focus its efforts on mitigation and containment with a goal to delay the epidemic to prevent it from “overwhelming the healthcare community.”
Emergency Management Director Cathie Perkins added that the threat of a coronavirus outbreak would likely continue for several months and pointed out that plans were needed for the long term.
The state of emergency is only good for seven days and will be renewed as necessary.
Choe talked about the importance of “social distancing” to prevent the spread. He said the county was following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recommendations to postpone or cancel any mass gatherings. If the event is not canceled, measures should be enacted to screen participants to make sure no one that has been exposed to the virus is in attendance.
Burton said he would be reviewing upcoming events in Pinellas and making decisions according to current information.
Testing is continuing for those who exhibit symptoms. Choe also said the state has ordered an additional 2,500 testing kits, which is enough to test 625,000 people. Commissioner Janet Long questioned whether that was enough to meet the state’s needs. Choe said private labs also were doing testing, including Lab Corps and Quest in Pinellas County. In addition, certified labs located in hospitals also will be doing testing.
Commissioner Dave Eggers asked Choe about the symptoms and when residents should ask to be tested. Choe recommended that people call the state hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the county’s hotline at 727-824-6900 for case-by-case guidance.
Commissioner Charlie Justice asked if anything else had changed with the upcoming March 17 elections. The Supervisor of Elections moved several polling places that had been located at assisted living facilities to alternative temporary locations. For more information, visit https://www.tbnweekly.com/pinellas_county/article_17df0ce0-649e-11ea-9f65-1b5f12fb7729.html.
Burton said as of 1 p.m. Friday, nothing else had changed. He did say that volunteers were needed because some had decided not to participate. For information about helping at the upcoming elections, call 727-464-8683 or email election@votepinellas.com.
Long asked about the availability of supplies, such as facemasks and protective gear, for first responders and healthcare workers. Choe said work was continuing to ensure adequate resources. She also asked about supplies at grocery stores and other retailers. She likened the empty shelves to how it would be before a hurricane. She asked if staff could find out when stores would be able to restock their shelves.
Several retailers, including Walmart and Target, have released statements about supplies. All have said they are working to get shelves restocked as quickly as possible.
Eggers said people needed to remain calm and take only what they need.
“This is a time for all of us to be kind and compassionate,” Perkins added.
She said we should look after our neighbors, especially the most vulnerable, which would be those over age 65 and those with heart or lung conditions and/or diabetes. She said those who had purchased more than they need might consider sharing.
The county has a new webpage devoted to information about the coronavirus. Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm.
Burton said sanitation measures had been stepped up at county facilities and there are no plans to close any at this time.
The county's Emergency Operations Center and Citizen Information Center have been partially activated. Residents with questions can call 727-464-4333 through 8 p.m. tonight (March 13) and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 14-15.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.