TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation announced the availability of $1.4 billion for the reconstruction of the I-275/State Road 60 Westshore Area Interchange in Tampa.
According to the governor’s announcement sent out Oct. 24, the project is set to take place in fiscal year 2023-2024.
The reconstruction of this major interchange in the Westshore Business District, the largest employment center in Tampa Bay, will help alleviate traffic congestion, improve safety for motorists and promote continued economic growth.
Home to Tampa International Airport, two professional sports facilities and over 4,000 businesses, Westshore is where commuter, cargo and tourism traffic converge.
This project will connect the Howard Frankland Bridge, the Courtney Campbell Causeway, the Veterans Expressway and Tampa International Airport with additional general purpose and express lanes.
The MPOs, county commissions and city councils in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties have identified the interchange as the No. 1 regional transportation priority.
The funding will allow work on the Westshore interchange to be coordinated with the reconstruction of the Howard Frankland Bridge, which will begin next year.
“As a senator representing both sides of Tampa Bay, I frequently travel the I-275/ SR 60 interchange,” said Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg. “I’m proud that our region has come together to support and successfully attain funding for this project which will help alleviate traffic congestion and enable livability and economic growth in the Tampa Bay region.”
"This is positive news for both sides of Tampa Bay,” said St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman. “While we must remain focused on alternative and mass transit, reconstructing this interchange will be a boom to commerce and make life easier for residents and visitors. The future of St. Pete and Tampa has never been brighter."
“On behalf of the Forward Pinellas (Pinellas County MPO) Board, I wanted to thank Gov. DeSantis and the House and Senate leadership for their continued commitment to transportation enhancements throughout the state of Florida,” said Dave Eggers, Pinellas County commissioner and Forward Pinellas chair. “This SR 60/I-275 interchange is so incredibly important to the Tampa Bay region on a day-to-day basis and during emergency evacuations. Working closely with FDOT Secretary David Gwynn, I couldn’t be prouder of our board’s leadership in being first to the table in making this project our No. 1 priority in the region for funding.”
“The I-275 Westshore Interchange is the linchpin for sustained economic growth in Tampa Bay, said Forward Pinellas Executive Director Whit Blanton.” We thank the governor, legislature and the Florida Department of Transportation for their commitment to fund this important piece of our regional infrastructure. A rebuilt interchange will enable better regional movement between Pinellas, Pasco and Hillsborough counties, including improving traffic flow to Tampa International Airport, enhancing local accessibility in the Westshore area and creating new opportunities for various modes and technologies.”