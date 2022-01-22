Airport reports biggest December in history
CLEARWATER — St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport’s latest passenger report showed a 67% increase in passengers in December 2021 compared to 2020, which is a 2% increase over the pre-pandemic December 2019.
Officials say the 2021 annual increase in passengers is 46% more than 2020.
Last year marked the addition of two new airlines at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, call letters PIE, Canadian ultra-low cost Swoop and Sun Country Airlines. Eleven new destinations were added in 2021 including nine by Allegiant. PIE now has 65 non-stop destinations, the most in the airport’s history.
Master Gardeners receive UF/IFAS Extension Award of Excellence
UF/IFAS Extension awarded Pinellas County Master Gardeners the 2021 Award of Excellence for Beautification and Enhancement in recognition of their volunteer garden project at Folly Farm Nature Preserve in Safety Harbor.
This award is annually presented to the Master Gardener volunteers in the state who have made the best effort to beautify and enhance their community through new plantings while modeling UF/IFAS recommendations for watering, fertilizing and maintenance.
Folly Farm Nature Preserve is an 8 ½ acre, partially wooded park that was gifted to the city of Safety Harbor in 2011 for the preservation of green space. Nine volunteer Master Gardeners began their garden project in a deteriorated section of the park in 2019: Leslie Zambito, Gary Sawtelle, Janet DeLiso, Sandy Huff, Carol Zieres, Anna Marchand, Barbara Berman, Elsa Soto and Angela Strain.
Without the use of herbicides or pesticides, they have now created five gardens showcasing Florida native and friendly plants with an emphasis on butterflies and pollinators. To educate and inspire visitors of all ages, they also added signage, gnome houses, wind sculptures, seating and the “Wind Phone” for departed friends.
The project features community partnerships with UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, Safety Harbor Garden Club, City of Safety Harbor, Florida Wildflower Foundation, Wilcox Nursery and George Weiss.
To learn more about Pinellas County Master Gardeners, visit https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/pinellas/lawn-and-garden/master-gardener/.
Vacancy announced on Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board
Applications are being accepted for one vacancy on the Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board. The appointment will fulfill the remainder of a current term ending on Sept. 30.
Applications are due by 3 p.m. Feb. 4.
The PCCLB consists of 15 members from various trades, along with building officials, a fire official and two consumer representatives. Applicants are sought for the following area:
• Beach Community governmental building official from the Belleair Beach, Belleair Shore, Redington Beach, North Redington Beach, Madeira Beach, Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores, Redington Shores, Treasure Island or St. Pete Beach
Applications can be found at www.pinellascounty.org/boards. County Commissioners will review all applications and make its selection at an upcoming meeting.
Note: All materials submitted to Pinellas County government are subject to the public records law of the state of Florida.