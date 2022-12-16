ST. PETERSBURG — Bay Pines VA Healthcare System is offering no-cost flu shots to any veteran who is enrolled in VA health care.
The shots will be administered in the J.C. Cobb Room of the Bay Pines Hospital from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Walk-ins are accepted.
Flu shots also will be available at the front entrances of VA clinics in North Pinellas and St. Petersburg Monday through Friday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted.
No-cost flu shots will also be available for eligible veterans at retail pharmacies and urgent care locations until April 30.
Universal masking and entrance screening is still in effect at all VA health care facilities, and physical distancing is required in all waiting areas, public areas, and workspaces.