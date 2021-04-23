Forward Pinellas was recently named the 2020 Planning Organization of the Year by the Florida Department of Transportation.
During the virtual Excellence in Transportation Planning Awards ceremony on April 9, Forward Pinellas was honored for outstanding achievements that encourage innovation, foster collaboration and partnerships, and demonstrate creative planning techniques, according to a press release.
“FDOT would like to congratulate Forward Pinellas on winning the 2020 Planning Organization of the Year. We truly appreciate the partnership with Forward Pinellas and their dedication to safety, especially with their Safe Streets Pinellas program,” said FDOT District 7 Secretary David Gwynn. “Forward Pinellas is a true regional partner and an asset to the Tampa Bay community.”
After nominations from the community, the FDOT committee selected Forward Pinellas based on its work to address the ripple effects of affordable housing, safety, and equity throughout our communities as well as the leadership in planning efforts that connect land use and transportation to improve Pinellas County.
Noted accomplishments in 2020 include:
• Advantage Pinellas
• Homes For Pinellas Virtual Summit
• Safe Streets Pinellas
• Bike Your City Virtual Scavenger Hunt
• Downtown St. Petersburg Mobility Study
“I appreciate this recognition from FDOT and it’s a great honor,” said Forward Pinellas Executive Director Whit Blanton. “We work hard to bring fresh ideas and effective new approaches to our planning and community engagement activities, and that requires being good partners by listening and valuing others’ perspectives and roles in developing transportation projects and policies that benefit our community.”
To learn more about Forward Pinellas’ accomplishments this past year, check out the 2020 Annual Report here: bit.ly/fp2020report
For information on Forward Pinellas, visit: www.ForwardPinellas.org