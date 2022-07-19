ST. PETERSBURG — If all goes according to plan, in just a few short months, Pinellas County will make history with the launch of Tampa Bay’s first-ever Bus Rapid Transit line, running from downtown St. Petersburg to the Gulf beaches.
Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority chief executive Brad Miller revealed the official launch date of SunRunner route July 13 at PSTA headquarters in St. Petersburg. Service is scheduled to begin Oct. 21.
“I’m excited to officially announce the grand opening of the SunRunner, a project that will truly transform the Tampa Bay region,” Miller said in a press release. “As our area’s first rapid transit system, the SunRunner will introduce enhanced customer service and connectivity, and encourage new economic growth for the region.”
Bus Rapid Transit, aka BRT, is a system that offers amenities more associated with rail service, such as dedicated lanes, traffic signal priority, cashless fare payment, all-door boarding, level boarding, real time bus information, an onboarding ramp for those with disabilities and an improved wheelchair restraint system.
In addition, the new hybrid buses will be quieter and produce less emissions than traditional diesel buses. They also feature free Wi-Fi, digital displays and charging stations at every seat and interior bike racks to allow cyclists to board faster.
Speaking of free, for the first six months after launch, there will be no fares for riding SunRunner buses.
PSTA chose the name SunRunner to replace what had been referred to as the Central Avenue Bus Rapid Transit project. The 40-foot buses will feature artwork that includes an iconic “Mr. Sun” image. The logo was created by Chad Mize, a multimedia artist, designer and muralist, who lives in St. Petersburg.
According to information on www.visitstpeteclearwater.com, Mr. Sun was created in the late 1940s by Griffin Advertising. Mize re-imagined the logo to capture modern-day St. Petersburg in a mural on a building at 648 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
“The name, design and colors are symbolic of the local flare and fittingly the SunRunner will operate from where the sun rises to where the sun sets,” Miller said.
The 30 SunRunner stations, which are lit for nighttime use, continue the colorful theme using yellow totems with digital displays and real-time bus arrival information. Sixteen station platforms in the city of St. Petersburg feature stained glass designs by local artist Catherine Woods, which were designed to complement the flora, fauna, and architecture of the station’s surroundings.
The BRT project has been in the making for years. PSTA began planning in 2009 and design started in 2018. The route design was completed in July 2020, and groundbreaking took place in August.
Officials say the project will boost property values, free up parking places, relieve traffic congestion and improve safety with the addition of wider bike lanes and safer crosswalks.
For more information about SunRunner and to read letters of support, visit https://www.psta.net/about-psta/projects/sunrunner/.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.