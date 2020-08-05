Nearly 90,000 of Pinellas County’s registered voters had already returned their mail ballot as of Wednesday afternoon and staff at the three Elections offices was gearing up for the start of early voting on Saturday.
Residents can vote at any of the offices from Saturday, Aug. 8-Sunday, Aug. 16. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.
Locations include:
• County Courthouse, 315 Court St., Room 117, Clearwater. Voter parking spots will be designated in Courthouse parking lots.
• Election Service Center, 13001 Starkey Road., Starkey Lakes Corporate Center.
• County Building - 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Voter are required to present a photo and signature identification. Voters who do not have both types of ID will be required to vote a provisional ballot.
The first day of early voting also is the deadline to request that a ballot be mailed. Requests must be received by 5 p.m. Aug. 8. Request a mail ballot by visiting votepinellas.com, email mailballot@votepinellas.com or call 727-464-VOTE (8683).
According to information at the supervisor of elections’ website, 13.4% of 687,376 eligible voters had already cast a ballot as of 4:40 p.m. Aug. 5. Thus far 89,612 mail ballots have been returned, which included 39,014 Democrats, 34,107 Republicans, 15,686 no party affiliation and 805 registered as other.
Mail ballots must be returned to an Elections office by 7 p.m. Election Day (Aug. 18). They cannot be returned to a polling place. They also can be returned at any drop off location. For a list of locations, visit votepinellas.com.
Polls will be open on Tuesday, Aug. 18 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
The Aug. 18 election includes closed primaries for Democrats and Republicans to choose candidates to compete in the Nov. 3 election. There also are a number of nonpartisan elections open to voters regardless of political affiliation.
Sample ballots, a list of polling places and other election information are available at votepinellas.com.