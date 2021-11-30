Justice and Long selected as County Commission chair and vice-chair

LARGO — With little fanfare and no discussion, Pinellas County Commissioners Charlie Justice was voted in unanimously as next year’s Commission chair. Commissioner Janet Long was unanimously selected as co-chair.
Justice, who served as vice-chair during the current year, said, “Thank you for the opportunity and your trust in me for that role.”
It was the next to last regular commission for 2021, commissioners also unanimously passed what some say is a great move forward for the future — a resolution to join the Sierra Club’s Ready for 100 campaign and establish clean energy goals.
The resolution calls for the county to meet certain clean energy targets and utilize renewable, zero emission, clean energy consumption of county operations by 50% by 2030, 100% by 2040 and 100% countywide by 2050.
County departments must incorporate clean energy targets into planning processes, take policy and practice measures to reach goals, including forming and maintaining partnerships. The targets will be incorporated into the county’s Sustainability and resiliency Action Plan and progress will be reported to the Commission every two years.
Nine states, 14 counties and 180 cities, including Dunedin, Largo, Safety Harbor and St. Petersburg have already joined Ready for 100.
Several members of the public ranging for a high school student to residents of Tampa and businesspersons spoke in favor of the resolution and encouraged the commission to take a step forward toward preserving the future.
Hank Hodde, the county’s Sustainability and Resiliency Coordinator said he was confident that the county could meet its goals and elevate into a more renewable future. He said the plan was to view everything that was energy as an asset.
Commissioners Rene Flowers and Janet Long pointed out that to receive federal grants in the future, the county would need to show it was making program toward sustainability and resiliency.
“What we’re doing today is not for us,” Long said. “It’s for our kids and grandkids.”
The County is enrolled in Duke Energy Florida’s Clean Energy Connection Program, which will allow the county to offset its energy consumption through solar power generation starting in 2022. By 2024, the program will offset 40 percent of the County’s energy usage.
In another “really exciting” agenda item, the commission unanimously approved a bid to Bandes Construction Company Inc. for the Tampa Bay Innovation Center Incubator Project.
“This has been a long, long time coming,” said Commission Chair Dave Eggers. “It’s really exciting.”
The project involved construction of a two-story 45,000 square foot facility to house the Tampa Bay Innovation Center business incubator. It will include about 30,000 square feet for client space, plus co-working/collaboration space office and a conference/community room. Parking will be under the building at the rear.
Five bids were received with Bandes Construction Company coming in as the lowest responsive and responsible bidder at just over $14.7 million. The work is slated to begin as soon as possible and be complete within 578 days, or July 2023, according to Cynthia Johnson, director of Economic Development.
ARC Management Group won naming rights for the center, which will be named the ARC innovation Center. Johnson said the building would house the county target industries that are some form of technology.
Commissioners approved $532,472 in grant funding from Health Resources and Service’s Administration American Rescue Plan Act Health Center Infrastructure Support for Health Care for the Homeless program.
The money will be used to increase the Bayside Health Clinic by 1,100 square feet, which will expand the dental area and allow for a third chair, dental office, storage closet, dedicated behavioral health offices and an addition restroom and lobby area.
The commission also unanimously approved distribution of $20,000 Municipal Services Taxing Unit funding for the Feather Sound Community Services District for the installation of a large and small dog park at Earl Maize Recreation Area. Total cost is $23,902. FSCSD will pay for the difference in cost.
Commissioners approved $19,600 in MSTU funding for Seminole Junior Warhawks Athletic Association for improvements to baseball field 2, which includes conversion of the infield from clay to Bermuda grass, installation of irrigation and other needed improvements.
An amount not to exceed $20,000 in MSTU funding was approved for Florida Dream Center for equipment to increase capacity for resident advocacy and mobile food bank programs. Total cost is $20,207 and the Dream Center will pay the difference.
Commissioners got a chance to hear the first report from the Redistricting Board. A work session on the matter is scheduled on Dec. 2. Commissioners must vote on any changes by Dec. 7.
The release of new U.S. Census data in mid-August was met on by a Redistricting Board to consider whether any changes needed to be made to the county’s districts due to population changes. A consultant told commissioners that the county’s district remained within tolerance of population criteria; however, the board had recommended some changes, including moving Clearwater Beach and Island Estates from District 4 to District 5, and moving all parts of the cities of Seminole and Pinellas Park to District 6 and all parts of the city of Largo to District 5. The board believes it is better to have all parts off municipalities within the same district if possible. Other changes were described as “housekeeping except for a recommendation to move the boundary on Sunset Point Road to “flatten the line.” The question is where is best to move the line if it is moved.
Commissioners also discussed a written policy for virtual attendance at regular meeting and work sessions. In the end, they agreed that it is best to attend in person if at all possible, but in the event of extraordinary circumstances, a commissioner could ask to attend the meeting virtually the morning of the meeting as long as a quorum was still possible of in-person attendees. Advisory committees were removed from the policy.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.