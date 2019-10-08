Applications are now being accepted for two appointments to the Citizen Advisory Committee for the Lealman Community Redevelopment Area. These appointments fill current vacancies on the committee, which are due to be completed on Dec. 31, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2021, respectively.
Mandatory applications can be found at www.pinellascounty.org/boards and must be received no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.
The Lealman CRA Advisory Committee was established to advise the Pinellas County Community Redevelopment Agency on the creation and administration of the Lealman CRA redevelopment plan, any amendments thereto, and on issues and policies impacting the Lealman CRA.
The committee has nine members who are appointed by the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners. Applicants must be residents, business and/or property owners, or other stakeholders from within the Lealman Community Redevelopment Area. A boundary map of the area can be found at www.pinellascounty.org/cra/pdf/Lealman_CRA_Boundary_Area_map.pdf.
The by-laws of the Lealman Community Redevelopment Area Advisory Committee are available at www.pinellascounty.org/cra/pdf/lealman-bylaws.pdf.
Presently, the committee meets six times per year, on the fourth Wednesday of every other month. Meeting dates may be cancelled or adjusted as needed.
County commissioners will review applications and make their selections at an upcoming meeting.
Note: All materials submitted to Pinellas County government are subject to the public records law of the state of Florida.