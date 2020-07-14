St. Pete-Clearwater International reports uptick in passengers
CLEARWATER — Officials at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport recently released the June passenger report, showing a 30% decrease from June 2019.
The airport had 141,561 passengers. Although, the count was a decrease from last year, it was better than the 61% loss in passengers reported in May and 97% loss in April.
Officials also announced that Sun Country charters to the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Gulfport/Biloxi will resume service on July 19.
Face coverings are required inside the terminal and on Allegiant Airlines flights. Guests are also asked to maintain a recommended distance of 6 feet from others.
For more information, visit fly2pie.com.
County residents urged to practice three Ds of mosquito prevention
Pinellas County Vegetation Management and Mosquito Control are reminding residents they can do plenty to minimize their exposure to the bloodsucking insects.
“We always start by reminding residents of the three Ds of mosquito prevention,” said Brian Lawton, Mosquito Control program manager.
Lawton said residents should dump or cover standing water, dress in loose-fitting long sleeves and pants while outdoors and defend by using a CDC approved repellent such as DEET, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon-eucalyptus.
When citizens see a problem, they can call Mosquito Control at 727-464-7503 or submit a service request at www.pinellascounty.org/reportanissue.
Since mosquitoes only need one-quarter to one-half inch of standing water for larvae to survive, residents should keep containers dry. Examples include flower pots, garbage cans, recycling containers, wheelbarrows, aluminum cans, boat tarps, old tires and buckets.
Other mosquito control measures include:
• Flush birdbaths and wading pools weekly.
• Flush ornamental bromeliads or treat with BTI, a biological larvicide available at home stores.
• Clean roof gutters, which can become clogged and hold water.
• Change the water in outdoor pet dishes regularly.
• Keep pools and spas chlorinated and filtered.
• Stock ornamental ponds with mosquito-eating fish.
• Cover rain barrels with screening.
• Check for standing water under houses, near plumbing drains, under air condition drip areas, around septic takes and heat pumps.
• Take steps to eliminate standing water, improve drainage and prevent future puddling.
Pinellas County treats known breeding areas by ground and air. The division also works with the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas to keep residents and visitors safe. While mosquitoes do not transmit the virus that causes COVID-19, they can be carriers of other serious illnesses, such as the West Nile and Zika viruses and dengue.
The County recently resumed its sentinel chicken program, which surveils for mosquito-borne diseases by regularly testing chickens that are caged in eight target locations throughout the county. Chickens are effective sentinels because if bitten by a mosquito carrying a virus, they develop the antibodies much like we do for the common cold.
“It’s that time of year when we have to be extra vigilant to contain mosquito populations,” Lawton said. “When we all work together, we can stay ahead of the problem.”
For more information, visit http://www.pinellascounty.org/publicworks/mosquito/default.htm.
Department of Labor awards grant to Boley Centers
ST. PETERSBURG — Boley Centers Inc. in St. Petersburg will receive a $332,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to provide support and services for homeless veterans.
The Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program grant will allow Boley Center to expand their veteran employment assistance services to help Veterans as they reintegrate into the workforce.
Boley Centers is a private, not-for-profit organization serving individuals with mental disabilities, individuals and families who are homeless, veterans and youth in Pinellas, Manatee, Pasco and Sarasota counties.
Clerk of the court announces new inspector general
Ken Burke, Pinellas County clerk of the circuit court and comptroller, recently announced the promotion of Melissa Dondero to Inspector General/Chief Audit Executive, effective July 5.
Dondero replaces Hector Collazo Jr. who after 15 years with the Division of Inspector General, retired on June 30.
Dondero has worked for more than 16 years at the clerk’s office in the Division of Inspector General. She has a Master of Accountancy in accounting information systems and Bachelor of Science in accounting, both from the University of South Florida.
Dondero has multiple professional certifications including Certified Public Accountant, Certified Internal Auditor, and Certified Inspector General.
As an assistant inspector general for the past five years, Dondero is skilled at conducting audits, investigations, reviews, and consulting projects, working with the State Attorney’s Office, law enforcement, and other agencies in support of criminal investigations, as well as managing staff and several ongoing audits and investigations.
The inspector general provides independent, objective assurance and consulting designed to add value and improve an organization's operations.
The Pinellas County Division of Inspector General is responsible for auditing and investigating operations of the board of county commissioners, operations of the clerk and comptroller, contractors doing business with the county, and county revenue sources.
To learn more, visit www.mypinellasclerk.org.
Tax Collector receives award for performance excellence
Pinellas County Tax Collector Charles Thomas recently announced that his office had received the 2020 Governor's Sterling Award for performance excellence in operations, management, and strategic planning.
The Pinellas County Tax Collector is the first Tax Collector in Florida to be recognized three times as a Sterling role-model organization, including being a recipient of the Governor's Sterling Award in
2013 and the Governor's Sterling Sustained Excellence Award in 2016.
The prestigious award is presented annually to organizations and businesses that meet or exceed the Sterling Criteria for Performance Excellence.
The award follows a rigorous assessment process based on criteria from seven categories: leadership; strategic planning; customer focus; measurement, analysis, and knowledge management; workforce focus; and results.
Throughout the last four years, the Pinellas County Tax Collector had high performance ratings in several areas. For walk-in customers, customer satisfaction was rated an average of 98.5% and transaction accuracy achieved an average of 99.6%. Overall workforce satisfaction attained an average of 90.5%. Overall costs remained below budget for 2016 through 2019. Finally, the external audits for 2016 through 2019 came back clean and error-free.
For more information, visit taxcollect.com. For more information about the Florida Sterling Council, visit floridasterling.com.