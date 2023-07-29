Pinellas County government has earned an improved Community Rating System rating from the National Flood Insurance Program.
The new Class 2 rating will provide unincorporated Pinellas County property owners and renters up to a 40 discount on NFIP flood insurance premiums beginning April 1.
That could represent annual savings of more than $10 million in flood insurance premiums for unincorporated Pinellas County, the county said in a press release.
The CRS Class 2 is the highest rating a Florida community has ever achieved and is in the top 1% of CRS communities nationwide.