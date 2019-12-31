Faith-based group worried Pinellas sales tax money won’t be used for affordable housing

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners gave unanimous approval Dec. 10 to guidelines developed by a joint review committee for spending Penny for Pinellas money on economic development of capital projects and housing.
In 2017, when voters approved renewal of the Penny for Pinellas 1% sales tax, interlocal agreements with municipalities were signed that said the county would receive 11.3% off the top for an estimated $225 million over the 10-year period, starting in 2020.
Approximately $60 million would go toward jail and court facilities and $165 million, or 8.3%, would be allocated for infrastructure to support economic development and housing.
A 12-member joint review committee representing the county and its municipalities started work in March to establish guidelines for spending Penny IV tax proceeds designated for economic development and housing.
According to a resolution, requested by Faith in Action for Strength Together, the 8.3% was to be split in half with 4.15% going to capital projects for economic development and 4.15% for land acquisition and capital projects for affordable housing. The committee’s guidelines also include “nexus housing,” aka workforce housing, which would also benefit economic development.
FAST is a faith-based organization made up of church congregation in the county. It has long been a supporter for affordable housing in Pinellas.
The Rev. Kathleen Walter from St. John’s Episcopal Church in Clearwater said it was important to commit funding to provide housing for those most in need. FAST is concerned that the guidelines don’t uphold the spirit of the resolution to spend 4.15% on affordable housing but instead would fund workforce housing and be of more benefit to people with incomes above $50,000.
According to a staff presentation, the committee found that 143,062 of Pinellas County’s households are “cost burdened,” with an income equal to or less than 120% of the area median income. Of that number, 37,001 make 30% AMI or less, 35,254 earn between 30.1% and 50% AMI, 42,034 make between 50.1% and 80% AMI and 28,772 earn between 80.1% and 120% AMI.
In 2018, the AMI for a four-person household was $59,800. Thirty percent AMI was $24,600, 50% was $29,900, 80% was $47,850 and 120% would be $71,760 for that same four-person household.
County Administrator Barry Burton said the committee’s guidelines did make housing a priority for those who make 80% AMI or less. He agreed with FAST that thousands of affordable housing units were needed.
He pointed out that different types of projects would be necessary to achieve the goal and that many of these project would be done by municipalities, which could get a share of the 4.15%. He added that the committee had only presented guidelines and work would continue to develop criteria.
He said the need for affordable housing was “staggering.”
The guidelines allow flexibility to move projects forward,” he said.
Still, FAST would like to see 4.15% spent on affordable housing only with workforce housing projects funded by the 4.15% set aside for economic development.
Economic Development Director Mike Miedel said FAST members had attended joint review committee meetings.
“We felt like FAST was another member (of the committee,” he said, adding that the Rev. Walter had attended all the meetings.
According to the program guidelines, there are two eligible uses for the funds— land acquisition to support development and preservation of affordable units, and capital projects associated with development, construction and major rehabilitation of housing units affordable to the local workforce.
The committee developed three tiers of prioritization, which FAST opposes although county staff said the list contained in the guidelines is not in any particular order.
Ultimately, Penny tax proceeds must be spent according to state statutes. The County Commission will have final approval for projects. The guidelines developed by the joint review committee are just one step in the process, Meidel said.
Burton admitted the process is complicated, especially the part that requires a nexus to economic development.
“That the reason for FAST’s concern,” he said. “Each unit will have its own criteria with a wide mix of uses for the most flexibility.”
Commission Chair Karen Seel pointed out that the commission has long advocated mixed-use projects rather than public housing.
“We want to have a mix (of incomes) for the best living environment,” she said.