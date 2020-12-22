Pinellas County’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 5.4% in November, according to the Dec. 18 report released by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
The rate is 0.3% more than the 5.1% reported in October and well above the 2.7% rate in November 2019.
The labor force increased to 490,623 compared to 488,242 last month, but it is still less than 499,256 last year. In November this year, 26,665 were reportedly unemployed compared to 25,016 in October and 13,386 in November 2019.
Florida’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained the same, 6.3% for October and November, which is well above the 2.7% rate reported in November 2019. The United States rate declined slightly, going from 6.6% in October to 6.4% in November, which is up from 3.3% in November last year.
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metropolitan Statistical Area’s not seasonally adjusted rate for November climbed to 5.7% compared to 5.4% in October. The rate in November 2019 was 2.8%.
The Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA includes Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties. Private sector employment has decreased by 58,300 jobs (negative 4.7%) over the year.
The industries losing the most jobs were leisure and hospitality with a loss of 29,700 jobs. Professional and business services lost 10,100 jobs. Three industries gained jobs over the year, including manufacturing with 500 new jobs, government with 300 more and financial activities with 200 jobs.
The Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA tied with Port St. Lucie MSA for the No. 12 rank among the state’s 24 metro areas. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford MSA ranked No. 1 with 7.7% not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate and Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin MSA ranked No. 24 with a rate of 4.3%.
Pinellas tied with Charlotte County for the rank of No. 34 out of the state’s 67 counties. Pasco tied with two other counties for the rank of 26 with an unemployment rate of 5.8%. Hillsborough tied with four other counties for the rank of No. 21 with a rate of 5.9%. Hernando County with the highest rate in the MSA tied with St. Lucie County for the No. 14 rank with 6.4% unemployment.
