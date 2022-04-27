CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners voted 4-3 April 26 to direct the county attorney’s office to file a lawsuit over the state’s new election bill for any cause it finds appropriate.
Commissioners Kathleen Peters and Dave Eggers voted no. Commissioner Karen Seel abstained.
Commissioners object to a section of Senate Bill 524 that applies only to charter counties with single member districts and no term limits. Pinellas is the only county in the state that fits the description in the bill. Other counties are exempt due to exceptions.
“This is clearly an illegal local bill,” said Commission Chair Charlie Justice, explaining that the objectionable section is inserted into a general bill that would typically include severability clauses allowing the rest of a bill to go forward even if a provision was found to be unconstitutional or inappropriate.
SB 524 is one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ priority bills. It calls for the creation of the Office of Election Crimes and Security to investigate voter fraud and implements other measures the governor believes will strengthen the integrity of the state’s elections, such as annual maintenance of voter lists and more stringent identification requirements. He signed the bill into law April 25.
In addition to statewide changes, SB 524 targets commissioners in single-member districts in Pinellas County only, requiring them to run for re-election following redistricting, which the county did this year based on population information in the most recent U.S. Census.
Before the law was passed, only two single-member district commission seats were scheduled for election in November 2022: District 2 represented by Eggers and District 7 represented by Peters. Both have filed to run for re-election.
Seel, who represents District 5, and Commissioner Rene Flowers, who represents District 7, were elected to four-year terms in 2020. Their terms were not scheduled to expire until 2024. Seel announced months ago that she would not be running for re-election in 2024.
SB 524 would force Seel and Flowers to run two years early and could conceivably cut their terms short by two years.
While Peters does not support how the state preempted the county’s local election with SB 524, she also does not support using taxpayer money on a lawsuit to challenge it. She pointed out that redistricting had affected about 16,000 voters in Clearwater and District 5. She said those voters had not had a chance to vote on a representative.
Justice disagreed. He said voters had a say when they elected Seel and Flowers to four-year terms in 2020.
“Now Tallahassee says no, it’s a two-year term. If they wanted to put that forth for the next redistricting that would be completely appropriate, but to do it in the middle of a term to say that the power of the state can come in and cut a term of a local official in half because they can is really, really dangerous,” he said.
However, commissioners don’t really believe that redistricting is the true motive behind the move to force single-member commissioners to run early.
“We’re all trying to be nice and not say it and I think that’s probably appropriate” Justice said. “But we all know how this legislation came about.”
Flowers is among those who don’t believe SB 524 is about redistricting or changing boundary lines.
“My boundary lines didn’t really change,” she said. “It’s not correct to say I’ll be representing different people. I’m disappointed that after 20 months (in office) I have to run again.”
Flowers also said she was “very disappointed” by some of the comments being directed toward Seel, who is the longest-serving member on the commission and often accused of serving illegally by those who say term limits should be in effect.
Commissioner Janet Long, who represents at-large District 1, also expressed displeasure about how some were disrespecting Seel. She asked why people didn’t object to Seel continuing to serve for all these years, often with no opposition.
Seel has served since 1999 when she was appointed to the commission by former Gov. Jeb Bush. She won her first election in 2000. She has been re-elected every four years since.
Voters passed a referendum that would have required term limits for commissioners and constitutional officers in 1976; but they were never enacted because term limits were found to be unconstitutional by the Florida Supreme Court.
During the public comment period, a few speakers said they objected to taxpayer money being spent on a lawsuit that was of more benefit to a couple commissioners and not the county as a whole. They insisted that the lawsuit was more for personal gain.
They said the two commissioners affected should hire their own attorneys. Peters and Eggers agreed. Peters said SB 524 only affected two people now and in 10 years would affect two people. She said that didn’t come close to impacting the majority of the commission of seven people.
Eggers said the possibility of the early election came up last year, so it wasn’t a real surprise. He also said there was no way to know what would have happened if the change had occurred as a local bill.
Peters fears that filing a lawsuit against one of governor’s bills will result in him vetoing the $30 million appropriated for county projects as well as any local bills now and in the future.
Long also is worried about possible retaliation from the governor and the potential he will veto local appropriations and bills.
“This is a sad situation we find ourselves in," said Pat Gerard, who represents at-large District 2 and is scheduled to run for re-election this year. “We all know the governor will get out his veto pen. It makes me want to cry. … This could happen to any county. This is outrageous.”
Long and others implied that one person, who mostly remained unnamed during the discussion, was behind the local provision tucked inside the statewide bill. They believe the real reason was to give state Rep. Chris Latvala an opportunity to challenge Seel two years early.
Justice termed the move as “bare knuckle politics,” which he said was the real motivation, not redistricting.
“I don’t believe for a minute that redistricting lines whether they were changed or not would have impacted the legislation in Tallahassee. There would have been another criteria found.”
Flowers put more light on the situation when she traced the history of the bill that started in the house before moving to a Senate committee where the section pertaining to Pinellas was attached. She believes it was purposely added to that bill due to the governor’s desire to pass it.
Latvala has to leave the Florida House due to term limits in 2022 and had previously announced his intention to run for Seel’s seat in 2024. SB 524 allows him to run for Seel’s seat two years early. Latvala also has talked about challenging Eggers in 2022.
According to the Tampa Bay Times, Latvala insists that he has not yet decided whether he will run for Seel’s District 5 seat in November. He reportedly told the paper he is still considering the possibility of running for Egger’s District 4 seat.
Seel reportedly told The Times in an interview April 26 that she has not yet decided whether she will run in November.
“This all makes me very sad,” Seel said at the commission meeting. “It’s been a privilege to serve Pinellas County all these years,” she said. “It’s been a privilege to take part on this board. We purposely went with great decorum and respect for one another even with different opinions.
“I’ve often been called a Pollyanna (because I’m) always wanting to think the best of each person and I will continue to be characterized that way.”
She also said she always took the “high road and did the right thing.”
She too is concerned about the possibility that the governor will retaliate against the county and veto money in the state budget set aside for needed projects.
“This disturbs me a lot,” she said.
And she is troubled about the state’s actions against home rule.
“Are we going to continue see our rights erode as a county, as a charter county,” she asked, adding that her dad had been on the committee that created the charter in 1980.
She welcomes any opinion by a judge on the action taken by the state in SB 524.
“I thank you all for your kind remarks,” she said, clearly holding back tears. “It means a lot to me.”
