SEMINOLE — Pinellas County deputies arrested a man they say robbed a Chase Bank in unincorporated Seminole.
On Oct. 10 at approximately 1:28 p.m., the suspect entered the Chase Bank at 10755 Starkey Road, authorities said. Once inside the bank, deputies said, 56-year-old Paul Sinclair, a transient, approached the bank teller, implied he had a gun and demanded cash. Sinclair was given $120 in cash, deputies said.
Detectives said Sinclair then fled from the bank, but they located Sinclair less than 10 minutes later at 8727 Bardmoor Place in Seminole, where he was taken into custody.
Detectives interviewed Sinclair, who they said admitted to the robbery and to putting his hand under his shirt to form the shape of a gun while demanding cash from the teller.
Sinclair was charged with one count of robbery and was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.