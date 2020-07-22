Tropical Storm Gonzalo expected to become season’s first hurricane

The seventh tropical storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season formed Wednesday morning. The National Hurricane Center says it could strengthen into a hurricane by Thursday.
Tropical Storm Gonzalo formed just before 9 a.m. July 22. At 11 a.m., it was 1,935 miles east of the southern Windward Islands. Maximum sustained winds were 50 mph. Gonzalo was moving west at 14 mph.
NHC says Gonzalo will continue moving westward over the next few days. It is expected to strengthen into the first hurricane of the season by Thursday.
Gonzalo is the earliest seventh named storm on record for the Atlantic Basin, forming two days earlier than Tropical Storm Gert in 2005.
NHC noted that Gonzalo is a small tropical storm, which meteorologist say makes it susceptible to fluctuations in intensity. Some computer models show it strengthening into Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale with maximum winds of at least 74 mph within 36 hours and retaining that strength through Friday. Then it is projected to lose strength and become a tropical storm with maximum winds of at least 39 mph on Saturday. Some models show it dissipating within 120 hours.
While the future path of Gonzalo is unknown, some models do show it on a long-range track toward the west coast of Florida.
Pinellas County Emergency Management has lots of information on how to prepare for tropical weather. Visit www.pinellascounty.org/resident/disasters.htm. Be sure to check out the preparedness guide at www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/PDF/All_Hazard_Guide.pdf.
The busiest time of the Atlantic hurricane season is mid-August to late October.
Season’s forecast
NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released its 2020 Atlantic hurricane season outlook on May 21. Forecasters say it is most likely that the season will be above average and could possibly be very active.
Odds are 60% that the season will be above normal, 30% it will be near normal and 10% it will be below normal.
Forecasters gave a 70% chance that 13-19 named storms would form with winds of 39 mph or higher, six-10 hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or higher and three-six major hurricanes, which are Category 3 or above with winds of 111 mph or higher.
An average season includes 12 named storms with six strengthening into a hurricane and three becoming a major hurricane.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.