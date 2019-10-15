Hundreds receive free food at Farm Share event

TARPON SPRINGS — Pinellas County reports that volunteers handed out bags of groceries to more than 500 families during the Oct. 11 Farm Share event in Tarpon Springs.
Pinellas County commissioners teamed up the city of Tarpon Springs, WellCare and Florida Dream Center to host the event that provided more than 13,000 pounds of food.
Surplus food was donated to local charities and nonprofit organizations.
Farm Share is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the distribution of nutritious foods to those in need. It serves as a link between farmers with surplus produce and social service agencies in Florida and throughout the southeastern United States.
Last year, Farm Share served more than 6 million Florida households and distributed 40 million pounds of food to families in need. For more information on Farm Share, visit www.farmshare.org.