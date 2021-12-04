Pinellas County News Briefs - Dec. 4, 2021

PCED names public relations and media manager
Pinellas County Economic Development recently announced that Karisa Rojas-Norton would be joining its team, effective Dec. 6.
She joins PCED in the role of public relations and media manager, which coordinates the county’s economic development marketing efforts, including: website and social media management, public communications and media relations.
During her ten years with the city of Largo, Rojas-Norton was responsible for comprehensive economic development marketing activities, including public outreach; social media and website management; and digital communications. She has developed marketing and outreach and messaging strategies for a wide range of economic development efforts. She also has led communications strategies for numerous public initiatives. She has coordinated economic development communications during emergency management events.
Rojas-Norton is a 2020 graduate of Leadership Pinellas and has earned the prestigious CEcD certification through the International Economic Development Council, demonstrating an unmatched standard of excellence in the economic development field.
Elections office to offer two additional early voting locations
Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus recently announced the locations for two new early voting sites beginning with the 2022 Gubernatorial General Election.
Going into 2022, 91% of all in Pinellas County will be within 5 miles of an early voting site, and all voters will be within 3 miles of a mail ballot drop-off location.
“Expanding access to the ballot box in a deliberate and thoughtful way is a priority of my administration,” Marcus said in a press release. “While there’s a point of diminishing returns on the number of early voting sites, the data supports adding two more sites to meet the needs of those voters choosing to vote early.”
The two new sites are: Countryside Recreation Center, 2640 Sabal Springs Drive, Clearwater, and J.W. Cate Recreation Center, 5801 22nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
The four existing sites include: Election Service Center, 13001 Starkey Road (Starkey Lakes Corp. Center), Largo, Pinellas County Courthouse, 315 Court St., Rm. 117, Clearwater, County Building. 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg, The Centre of Palm Harbor, 1500 16th St., Palm Harbor and Gulfport Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S., Gulfport.
The Elections Office said that Countryside Recreation Center and J.W. Cate Recreation Center were strategic choices. Each early voting site must meet the following criteria:
• Early voting requirements of Florida Law [F.S. 101.657].
• Must be equally accessible to all voters.
• Near mass transit.
• Must have proper entrances and exits.
• Must have ample space to accommodate many voters.
Each early voting site will also have mail ballot drop boxes available for voters who vote by mail. As permitted by law, the early voting sites will be open from Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Nov, 6, 2022 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. — the maximum amount of time allowed under Florida Law.
Voters may choose to vote by mail, at an early voting location or at their polling place on Election Day. The deadline to request that a mail ballot be mailed is Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at 5 p.m. Voters who requested a mail ballot during the 2020 election cycle do not need to request another ballot in order to receive one for the 2022 General Election cycle.
For more information or to request a mail ballot, visit VotePinellas.gov or call 727-464-VOTE (8683).
Sun Country takes inaugural flight from Minneapolis-St. Paul to PIE
CLEARWATER — Sun Country Airlines began service to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) Nov. 25. The new flight will operate four times weekly.
“With more people looking forward to resuming leisure travel, we’re excited to be able to offer them another option to get away this winter to enjoy the Sunshine State,” said Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney. “We know there is pent-up demand for convenient, affordable travel, and we’re here to help folks enjoy the vacations they’ve been dreaming about.”
Sun Country’s customer experience includes free in-flight entertainment, complimentary beverage service, a new mobile-friendly website with more self-service tools, and new interiors on each aircraft.
The new seasonal route flies from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) four days a week, Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.
Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carriers that dynamically deploy shared resources across a synergistic scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, it focuses on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers and charter customers while also providing cargo CMI services. It offers fights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean.