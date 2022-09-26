Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 87F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.