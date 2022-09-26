As of the 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Ian is now Hurricane Ian.
A hurricane watch has been issued along the west coast of Florida from north of Englewood to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay. The storm surge watch has been extended northward along the west coast of Florida to the Anclote River.
According to the National Hurricane Center, at 5 a.m., Hurricane Ian is moving toward the northwest near 14 mph. A turn toward the north-northwest is expected today followed by a northward motion on Tuesday with a slightly slower forward speed. A turn toward the north-northeast is forecast on Tuesday night or early Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to pass near or west of the Cayman Islands today, and near or over western Cuba tonight and early Tuesday. Ian is then expected to emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, and pass west of the Florida Keys late Tuesday, and approach the west coast of Florida on Wednesday.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Rapid strengthening is expected during the next 24 hours. Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane tonight when it is near western Cuba.
The latest minimum central pressure estimated from Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft data is 983 mb.
Residents are urged to finish hurricane preparations as soon as possible, making sure they have adequate supplies of fuel, food and water.
Forecasters continue to stress that the uncertainty remains high for both the long-term track and intensity forecasts. Regardless, there is a risk of dangerous storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the panhandle by the middle of the week.
Residents are urged to have their hurricane plan in place. They are asked to follow advice from local officials and to closely monitor updates to the tropical weather forecast.
The Pinellas County Commission declared a local state of emergency Saturday afternoon, which is effective for seven days. The order gives County Administrator Barry Burton the authority to approve expenditures and issues special orders to ensure public safety if needed.
No evacuations have currently been ordered and no shelters are open at this time. Residents are urged to continue monitoring the storm at www.pinellascounty.org and through local news sources.
Pinellas County Emergency Management is keeping a close eye on the storm and encouraging residents and guests to do the same. Updates from county government will be posted at www.pinellascounty.org, on Facebook @PinellasCountyNews and Twitter @PinellasCoNews.
The county opened its information center on Saturday. Citizens can call 727-464-4333 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. to get information on hurricane preparedness. Residents who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the center using online chat at www.bit.ly/PinellasChat.
Pinellas County Public Works has begun checking and preparing the county’s stormwater drainage system to reduce the risk of flooding. Residents are advised to inspect and clear their gutters and nearby storm drain inlets of debris to help prevent flooding.
Limited flash and urban flooding is possible with rainfall across the Florida Keys and Florida peninsula through mid next week.
Residents should stay informed by signing up at Alert Pinellas. Visit www.pinellascounty.org/alertpinellas and download the new Ready Pinellas app in the App Store or Google Play store for real-time storm updates.
Residents also should monitor local news media, National Weather Service, www.pinellascounty.org, Facebook @PinellasCountyNews and Twitter @PinellasCoNews.
Review tips and planning tools in the 2022 All Hazards Preparedness Guide online at www.pinellascounty.org/emergency.
Pinellas County updated evacuation zones for the 2022 hurricane season. Check your evacuation zone one of the following ways:
• Visit storm.pinellascounty.org.
• Download the Ready Pinellas app.
• Call 727-453-3150 from a landline; enter 10-digit home phone number.
Residents also are encouraged to:
• Review disaster plans.
• Purchase necessary items to complete survival kit now.
• Prepare kit and gather important papers.
• Review checklist online at www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/prepareahead.htm,
• Download a registration form for pet shelters now by visiting www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/petpreparedness.
Download a registration form for special needs shelters now by visiting https://www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/specialneeds.htm#register.
The county is opening sandbag distribution locations on Monday for unincorporated Pinellas residents to help them prepare for potential flooding from increased rainfall.
The following locations will be open from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. or as long as supplies last:
• John Chesnut Sr. Park: 2200 East Lake Road in Palm Harbor
• Walsingham Park: 12615 102nd Ave, Seminole
• Lealman Exchange, 5175 45th St N, St. Petersburg
Sandbags are limited to 20 per person — materials will be supplied, shovels will be available.
John Chesnut and Walsingham Park will be closed Sunday and Monday except for sandbag operations.
City residents can check with their cities about other sandbag availability.
Sandbags are only recommended for residents who may experience minor flooding from rainfall. Sandbags are not recommended for storm surge from the bay or tidal waters. #GetReadyPinellas #TSIan #PCIan