LARGO — Pinellas County commissioners unanimously approved one resolution and two ordinance amendments Feb. 23 that address code enforcement liens as well as demolitions and condemnations.
The resolution allows Code Enforcement to partially forgive existing liens on residential and commercial property to make sure compliance efforts don’t result in excessive amounts that hinder property owners from making improvements and prevent reinvestment opportunities.
The county has more than 500 properties with lien amounts that exceed the value of the property, according to Blake Lyon, director of Building & Development Review Services. The value of those liens is about $300 million. The plan is to reduce lien amounts that too costly for property owners to address either physically or financially.
Approval of a companion ordinance allows lien amounts to be capped per violation at $20,000 for single-family homes and $100,000 per violation for other properties, such as multi-unit residences, and commercial and industrial buildings.
A hardship committee will consider lien reductions for residents facing difficult circumstances once violations have been removed.
County staff says using a set methodology, the $300 million in existing lien value would be reduced to about $30 million to $10 million. Using these methods, it would be possible to reduce liens below the maximum cap.
In fiscal year 2019, code enforcement settlements on liens averaged about $7,800 with total fines and hard costs recouped totaling about $523,000.
Lyon said having a cap would allow organizations, such as Habitat for Humanity, to consider investing in properties with liens. The county currently has no caps on its liens, which increase daily.
Commissioner Karen Seel described the settlement process as “exciting.” She asked about the potential loss in revenue from reduced lien amounts.
Lyon said the settlement would recoup hard costs to the county, but not staff time. He favors the changes. He said in a pilot program using the new method, 40 properties had been settled, which was triple what was settled before implementing the change.
“Investors are willing to buy because they know they can settle the lien price,” he said.
Commissioner Rene Flowers said she was “very supportive” of the changes, especially with the intent to bring properties into compliance and not put people out of their homes.
“This may be a way to find residents in need of help,” she said.
Lyon said that was a purpose of the hardship committee, which would consider the “human circumstance” and try to help people.
The second ordinance addresses code enforcement demolitions and condemnations of unsafe non-homesteaded properties. It allows code enforcement to work with the county attorney’s office to “lawfully and expeditiously address unsafe properties and help promote compliance and improve the overall health, safety and welfare of our citizens,” according to staff notes.
The ordinance would allow the process to begin within 30 days after a court or special magistrate ruling.
Currently, code enforcement must wait for property owners to correct situations that make properties unsafe. However, in cases of negligent or absent property owners that method is not effective. It could take several years before the unsafe conditions are addressed and properties continue to deteriorate.
The new process would still ensure due process for responsible parties, but allow the county to rid communities of unsafe properties.
Lyon said it is better to take down nuisance properties to improve blighted communities and allow redevelopment.
In other business, commissioners also held a first public hearing on an ordinance to amend several sections of the Building and Development Review Services system, as well as adopting a new Transportation Design Manual.
The amendments address flexibility to review minor site plan changes and landscaping standards; infill development for legal lots of record; additional flexibility for setback and parking requirements; and enhancements to outdoor lighting standards.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.