Mentoring programs making a difference

CLEARWATER — January is National Mentoring Month. Pinellas County commissioners marked the occasion Jan. 14 by reading a proclamation and hearing a presentation on a partnership with Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Tampa Bay.
County employees are encouraged to volunteer and get involved in the community. They receive 90 minutes a week of administrative leave to participate in mentoring programs. Since 2016, employees have put in 1,300 hours serving as mentors at Pinellas County Schools.
Christine Covais, executive assistant for the county’s Workforce Relations, said the number of hours employees were volunteering continued to increase each year, going from 76 in 2017 to 488 in 2018 and 588 in 2019. The goal is to increase by another 10% in 2020, she said.
The mentoring program aspires to promote academic achievement, inspire careers in public service and offer a variety of opportunities for employees to serve the community. The program partners with Pinellas County Schools, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay and Junior Achievement of Tampa Bay.
Ongoing programs include Big Brothers Big Sisters School-to-Work Program and Lunch Pals. Employees also participate in the Great American Teach-in and Junior Achievement’s Our City/County Day.
Jennifer Libby, Big Brothers Big Sisters chief programs officer /senior vice president of programs, talked about the county’s participation in the School-to-Work program. It started in September 2016 with Clearwater High School and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport and has since served 30 students.
A second program started in September 2018 at Clearwater High with the county’s administrative offices and has served 18 students. The most recent program began in November 2019 with Largo High School and the Sheriff’s Office and has served 19 students.
According to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay’s website, https://bbbstampabay.org/, School-to-Work is a three-way partnership between local school districts, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay and corporate and community partners to provide one-on-one mentoring in the workplace for high school juniors and seniors to help improve graduation rates.
The students, aka Littles, visit the workplace of the employees (Bigs) once a month for three hours for two years. During the visit, they receive training that highlights jobs and essential learning skills. They meet one-on-one with an employee mentor and they have time at lunch with their mentor to talk about whatever they want.
Libby said 100% of students who complete the program have graduated with a plan for their future.
Covais pointed out that this was only one way county employees were making a difference.
“I’m super impressed with employees who take the time (to volunteer),” she said.
Pinellas County School Board also marked National Mentoring Month at its Jan. 14 meeting. Superintendent Michael Grego thanked all the volunteers that make the district’s mentoring programs a success, pointing to the flexible approach of the district’s program.
“There’s something for everybody,” he said. “That’s why it is so effective.”
He said while January was a time to highlight mentoring, it was an important program all year round.
Thousands of students receive mentors through programs such as the ones county employees participate in, including Big Brothers Big Sisters Back-to-School program and many others. For more information, visit https://www.pcsb.org/mentor.
