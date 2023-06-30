Tampa may be home to Mitch Lukevics, a senior adviser with the Tampa Bay Rays, but during the baseball season he's lucky to spend a few days a month there. Lukevics, who has been associated with the team from the beginning, isn't complaining, though.
Lukevics lends his knowledge to players — and staff — throughout the Rays farm system. He could be in Bowling Green for a week, then off to Montgomery. A few weeks later he’s in Charleston and then Durham. And add in a trip to the Dominican Republic to the team's academy and you've got a pretty busy spring and summer schedule.
From April through September, Lukevics estimates that he's on the road anywhere from 16-20 days a month.
“I do travel around,” Lukevics understated recently from his hotel room in Bowling Green, Kentucky. "I get home for a few days. It's all good.”
With over 48 years in the business, Lukevics has plenty to offer and is a valuable member of the Rays minor league system.
Lukevics has been in the "biz" since 1975 when he joined the Chicago White Sox as a minor league pitcher. After a few spotty seasons as a right-handed hurler, he eventually became the minor league administrator for the Sox and in time became the farm director for the New York Yankees, a role he held for six years. In March 1995, the American League approved the Tampa Bay Devil Rays as an expansion team, which was to start play in 1998. In November 1995, Lukevics was hired as a minor league pitching coach and worked with the 1996 Gulf Coast League Rays, who played their home games at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg.
“We had to build up the minor league program. We started off with two teams that first year, then two more were added a year later,” recalled Lukevics. “It grew from there.”
And so did Lukevics’ role with Tampa Bay. He was named assistant for player development and scouting in 1997 and was appointed director of minor league operations in December of 2006, a position he held for nearly 14 years. In August of 2019 he became a senior advisor and in this role he is in regular contact with Jeff McLerran, director of minor league operations, and assistant director George Pappas.
"I have a lot of experience in my background, from playing to coaching to the front office," said the 69-year old Lukevics. "There's nothing I haven't done. It's a pretty complex program (in the minors). With my experience I can assist everybody. I try and help the kids (ballplayers) I see and others. I can share my experiences and answer a lot of their questions."
Lukevics is glad to see that conditions have improved dramatically for minor leaguers over the years. He remembers what it was like when he was in the minors.
"Things have changed tremendously," said Lukevics. "When I played at Mile High Stadium I slept on the floor of the clubhouse. When I was in Knoxville I slept on a sofa. You can't make it up. The conditions were tough. A lot of meals at Denny's and Shoney's. Today young players are in a good position to have success. The housing is better, the food is better, the pay is better. I'm glad for them. I'm not bitter. I don't have any regrets about back then. That's the way it was. It was survival."
Lukevics tells young players (and staff) that you've got to build a foundation if you want to be successful. "If you work at it to the best of your ability good things will happen," he said. "It's a slow process. If you are impatient, you are in the wrong business."
Lukevics, who has worked with a huge number of successful players, is super-proud to be a contributor to the Tampa Bay Rays and arguably the best minor league system in professional baseball. Not to mention the amazing success the team has had — and continues to have — on the major league level.
"I feel good that I am doing my part," said Lukevics, who received the Sheldon "Chief" Bender Award in 2012 for distinguished service to the development of players. "The reason for the organization's success is that a lot of people do their part starting with ownership and it trickles down from there. The leadership and guidance here has been paramount in setting the tone (for success)."
Lukevics, elected to the Florida State League Hall of Fame in 2016, is looking forward to many more years of travel and hotel rooms.
"It's been quite a ride," he said. "Forty-nine years, 27 with the Rays. Holy cow! In the long run it was the right decision to join the Rays. Here I am. Still with the Rays."
Lukevics has good reason to help the Rays celebrate the team’s 25th anniversary this year!