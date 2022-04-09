Seasonal reclaimed water restrictions now in effect
Pinellas County’s seasonal reclaimed water restrictions began April 1 and continue through Thursday, June 30. Due to supply fluctuations between the north and south county systems, the watering schedules for reclaimed water users are different for customers in each service area. Enforcement of watering restrictions is currently being intensified to encourage responsible use of reclaimed water.
North schedule
North county reclaimed water customers may irrigate only two days per week based on property address, according to this schedule:
• Addresses ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6, or 8) may water on Tuesday and/or Saturday.
• Addresses ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7, or 9) may water on Wednesday and/or Sunday.
• Parcels with mixed or no address, such as common areas associated with a residential subdivision, may water on Wednesday and/or Sunday.
• Watering is prohibited between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on all authorized days.
Because irrigation is entirely prohibited on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, the north county reclaimed water system will be shut down on these days as needed to allow the system to build supply. The system will also be shut down from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on all days of operation for supply recovery.
Customers should monitor the reclaimed water restrictions website for up-to-date information on shutdowns and schedule changes at www.pinellascounty.org/utilities/reclaim-irrigation.htm.
Customer cooperation is critical because excessive demand may require limiting watering schedules to one day per week.
South schedule
South county reclaimed water customers may irrigate three days per week based on property address, according to this schedule:
• Addresses ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6, or 8) may water on Tuesday, Thursday and/or Saturday.
• Addresses ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7, or 9) may water on Wednesday, Friday and/or Sunday.
• Parcels with mixed or no address, such as common areas associated with a residential subdivision, may water on Wednesday, Friday and/or Sunday.
• Lawn irrigation is prohibited between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on all authorized days.
• Lawn irrigation is also prohibited on Monday.
Customers are encouraged to follow these restrictions throughout the year to promote a healthy, sustainable Florida lawn and landscape.
Pinellas County Utilities advises customers to learn about and apply Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ practices, including watering only when grass and plants start to wilt and, when needed, watering deeply to encourage deep, drought-tolerant root systems.
Pinellas County Extension offers information about creating Florida-appropriate landscapes that are attractive, healthier with less water, and are less costly than replacing plants every year. Visit Pinellas County UF/IFAS Extension to view lawn and garden resources and a listing of upcoming classes.
Utilities customers are also reminded that Pinellas County follows year-round conservation measures allowing irrigation using potable, well, lake or pond water two days per week on assigned days based on house address. To verify watering days, visit www.pinellascounty.org/utilities/water-restrict.htm.
For more information about reclaimed water, visit www.pinellascounty.org/utilities/reclaim-irrigation.htm, or call Pinellas County Utilities Customer Service at 727-464-4000. Customers are advised to monitor the website, as additional restrictions may be implemented if seasonal rainfall is lower than anticipated and the reclaimed water supply becomes limited.
Pinellas County opens survey about e-bike use
Electric bikes (e-bikes) have become a common sight on Pinellas County’s multi-use trails. Their popularity grew in recent years as more people sought to get outdoors during the pandemic and bike shops had trouble stocking traditional bicycles. It has been estimated that 130 million e-bikes will be sold globally between 2020 and 2023.
The county is conducting an online survey to better understand why people are choosing e-bikes and how they are blending in on local trails. Officials also want to learn more about what traditional bike riders and other trail users think about e-bikes.
Florida law defines an e-bike as a bicycle or tricycle equipped with fully operable pedals, a seat or saddle, and an electric motor of less than 750 watts. Per Florida Statute 316.20655, they can be operated anywhere a bicycle can be ridden, including bike lanes, streets, sidewalks and multi-use paths.
The survey will be open from April 1-22. It will take 10 minutes to complete and can be accessed at https://www.opentownhall.com/portals/255/Issue_11723 or on the Pinellas County Parks and Conservation Resources Trail Guide page at http://www.pinellascounty.org/trailgd/default.htm.
Applications being accepted for social action funding grants
Pinellas County is accepting applications until April 30 for funding through the Social Action Funding Grant Program.
The program provides funding to social service organizations for priority services that directly serve county citizens. The goals of the program are to address the health, economic and social wellbeing of residents in need of assistance.
Applicant organizations must be 501(c)(3) registered nonprofits serving Pinellas County residents. They must have been incorporated in the state of Florida for at least one year before the date of their application. Funding is awarded through a competitive process.
Organizations may apply for up to $150,000 in funding, with the minimum grant being $10,000. Applications must align with one of the defined social action priorities:
• Food and Nutritional Services, including food banks, meal delivery, congregate dining, and related supportive services.
• Homeless Prevention and Support Services, including homeless outreach and engagement, prevention and diversion services, system navigation, and shelter and housing support.
• Healthcare and Human Services for Disadvantaged Residents, including, but not limited to, specialized healthcare services, workforce development, life skills training and support, transportation or mobility assistance, chore services, health and hygiene support, and specialized mentoring or educational programs for disadvantaged populations.
• Supportive Services for an Aging Population, including any of the above listed types of programs or additional supportive programs targeted to an aging population.
Eligible applicants may submit a maximum of one application. Applications must be submitted at https://portal.neighborlysoftware.com/PINELLASCOUNTYFL/Participant. Applications are due April 30. Late applications will not be considered.
For more information, please visit www.pinellascountyorg/humanservices.
Pinellas Tax Collector offices join the fight against child abuse
Pinellas County Tax Collector, Charles W. Thomas, and his team are partnering with Lauren’s Kids this April, to spread awareness about sexual abuse.
It’s an uncomfortable topic, but it’s something that can occur at any socioeconomic level, within any culture or religion, and to any child — sexual abuse. As a community, everyone has a role to play when it comes to ending sexual assault, harassment and abuse.
All through the month of April, customers visiting a tax collector office in Pinellas can show their support by making a monetary donation or switching to the Lauren’s Kids specialty license plate. Any customer who purchases the specialty plate this month is eligible to enter a drawing for a $50 Visa or American Express gift card presented by the Lauren’s Kids organization. Customers who choose to make a monetary donation will receive a small thank-you gift in return.
Lauren’s Kids was founded by Lauren Book in 2007. Book is a former teacher, best-selling author, Florida State Senator, and childhood sexual abuse survivor. Book’s own traumatic experiences fueled her mission to prevent childhood sexual abuse and help other survivors to heal.
Before turning 18, one in three girls and one in five boys will be sexually abused in the United States. There are more than 42 million childhood sexual abuse survivors in the U.S. today, and 95% of sexual abuse is preventable through education.
Donations to Lauren’s Kids will stay local, with funds going toward education and awareness programs in Pinellas County such as training and abuse prevention curriculums for local teachers. Last year, the tax collector offices in Pinellas raised $3,076.80 for Lauren’s Kids. Find more information about Lauren’s Kids at www.laurenskids.org.