Pinellas County News Briefs - Jan. 24, 2021

Three Pinellas County constitutional officers, whose duties, responsibilities and powers are defined by the state Constitution and statutes, were sworn in during a Jan. 5 ceremony at the Historic Pinellas County Courthouse in Clearwater. From left, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller Ken Burke; Property Appraiser Mike Twitty; and Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus take the oath of office. All three were Republican incumbents reelected to 4-year terms on Nov. 3.