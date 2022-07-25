Detectives assigned to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office’s Crimes Against Children Unit have arrested a Clearwater man on child pornography charges.
Detectives began their investigation after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography was being uploaded on the internet. Detectives were able to identify the suspect as 26-year-old Atititorn Pattanapaisarn, 26, of 269 69th St. N.
Detectives said they obtained a search warrant for Pattanapaisarn's internet account and several images of child pornography allegedly were located. When Patanapaisarn was interviewed by detectives, he admitted to searching for child pornography online and saving the images to his internet account, the sheriff’s office said.
On July 21, 2022, detectives arrested Pattanapaisarn on July 21 and charged him with nine counts of possession of child pornography.
Pattanapaisarn was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.