PSTA resumes service on several routes
ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority resumed regular service of several routes on Sunday, Sept. 13.
The following routes will return to service seven days a week: 4, 9, 14, 18, 19, 34, 52/52LX, 59, 60, 74, 78, Suncoast Beach Trolley & Central Avenue Trolley.
All remaining routes will now operate regular Saturday service levels Monday-Saturday. All service will end at 10 p.m.
PSTA suspended or modified many of its routes due to COVID-19. The transit agency has taken the necessary steps to not only ensure the safety of its employees, but also the community by requiring all who are able to board and exit the rear door and limiting passengers.
PSTA is not charging fares at this time to reduce overcrowding at the fare box. All passengers must wear protective face coverings while riding the bus.
Airport reports glimmer of hope
CLEARWATER — St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, PIE, released its August passenger report on Sept. 9. Officials reported that Labor Day screenings by the Transportation Security Adminstration were up 12% over 2019.
Still overall traffic for the year is down 40% with passenger numbers in August down 45% compared to last year.
The number of passengers served at PIE was up in January and February; however, the numbers began to decline in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. April was the worst month thus far with only 5,799 passengers compared to 205,821 last year.
Sun Country charters to the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Gulfport/Biloxi resumed service on July19.
In August, Mazzaro’s Italian Market opened in Gates 7-11 for departing passengers.
Tropicana Field to serve as mail ballot drop-off location
Pinellas County’s Supervisor of Elections and the Tampa Bay Rays are partnering o provide more access to voting during the 2020 General Election.
Tropicana Field will host a drive-thru mail ballot drop-off location at Gate 1 open daily from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19 – Nov. 2.
Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus said nearly 370,000 of the county’s registered voters had already requested a mail ballot for the upcoming election.
“I want to thank the Rays for offering their facility and understanding that voters in Pinellas County overwhelmingly choose mail ballots. We sincerely appreciate the Rays working closely with us in providing their facility is as a ballot drop-off location and recognizing our needs are different than the needs of other counties,” Marcus said in a press release. “Having more than 50% of Pinellas voters who have requested mail ballots and two early voting sites within 2.5 miles of Tropicana Field, we are thrilled that the Trop will be used as our 25th ballot drop-off location and our fifth mail ballot drive-thru location.”
All mail ballot drop-off locations are staffed by deputized election workers. Ballots are never left unattended. All ballots will be returned to the supervisor of elections office and secured in a ballot storage locker at the end of each day.
Voters can go to VotePinellas.com to request a mail ballot and check the status of their mail ballot.
No mail ballot drop-off locations will be open on Election Day. Voters may return voted mail ballots to any Supervisor of Elections Office from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day. All ballots must be received by the supervisor of elections by 7 p.m. Nov. 3.
For a complete list of all ballot drop-off locations and other election information, visit VotePinellas.com.
State awards Pinellas County $75,000 Resilience Planning Grant
CLEARWATER — Pinellas County is one of 33 communities in Florida that has been selected for grant funding under the state’s Florida Resilient Coastlines Program for the Financial Year 2020-2021.
The county will use the $75,000 grant for a proposed project that would identify and evaluate resilience-based policies in the Coastal Management Element of its Comprehensive Plan that address flood risks.
The grant-funded project will help the county achieve compliance with Florida’s Peril of Flood state statute. Additionally, the project will also evaluate policies with the county’s current Post-Disaster Redevelopment Plan, which assists our community’s ability to quickly and successfully redevelop following a major disaster.
The project will also identify the local community’s vulnerabilities that need to be addressed well in advance of a major disaster in order to ensure a speedy and well-thought out, post-disaster recovery.