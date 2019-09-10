CLEARWATER — A section of the Duke Energy Trail in Clearwater will remain closed for at least two more months due to weather-related delays in transmission upgrade work within Duke’s easement.
The trail has been closed since mid-July between Sunset Point Road and Duke’s east Clearwater substation while crews are replacing existing structures with new concrete poles. Work is expected to be completed in about two months, if no further delays are encountered.
The trail is still open from Enterprise Road to the substation, but there are no outlets along that section. Signage is posted in the area to alert trail users of the closure and ensure bicyclist and pedestrian safety. Pedestrians are asked to avoid this section of the trail until all equipment and other material have been removed.
For questions about the project, call Duke Energy at 877-840-0101 or email FLTransmissionEnhancements@duke-energy.com.