Hurricane Idalia pushed up the west coast of Florida, leaving behind a path of destruction from storm surge in particular. The following is a list of organizations you can either turn to for assistance, or make donations.
• The Salvation Army has deployed numerous teams to areas affected by Hurricane Idalia. The public can help them by donating through the following ways: Mail checks to P.O. Box 1959, Atlanta, Georgia, 30301; Online: helpsalvationarmy.org; Phone: 1-800-725-2769; Text STORM to 51555; Venmo: @SalvationArmyUSA use the keywords Hurricane Idalia, Hurricane or Idalia.
• GlobalGiving partners have launched the Hurricane Idalia Relief Fund to meet immediate needs for food, fuel, clean water, hygiene products and shelter. To donate, go to globalgiving.org.
• FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to those affected by Hurricane Idalia in Citrus, Dixie, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Suwannee and Taylor counties. Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can apply for assistance by registering online at DisasterAssistance.gov, or by calling 1-800-621-3362.
• Four popular area rooftop bars are “Raising the Roof for Hurricane Idalia Relief” on Sept. 7. EDGE Rooftop Cocktail Lounge (Epicurean Hotel in Tampa); Hi-Fi Rooftop Bar (Fenway Hotel in Dunedin); Vantage Rooftop Bar (The Karol Hotel in St. Pete/Clearwater) and Skybox Rooftop Bar (Residence Inn Tampa Wesley Chapel) will all donate a percentage of sales from that night to the American Red Cross Hurricane Idalia Fund to support communities impacted by the storm.
• Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay is a volunteer organization available to assist people with structural damage after the storm. Anyone needing assistance is encouraged to reach out at rttb.org or over the phone at 813-878-9000.
• Feeding Tampa Bay is distributing food to those in need across the Tampa Bay area. For assistance or to make a donation, go to feedingtampabay.org.
• A global response organization supporting underserved communities after crises, CORE is coordinating with local partners and government to support the communities in Florida most impacted by Hurricane Idalia. To donate, go to donate.coreresponse.org.
• All Hands and Hearts is a nonprofit organization committed to tracking and responding to natural hazards, storms and disasters around the world, including earthquakes, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires and more. They work alongside residents of impacted areas to deploy groups of volunteers known as DART (Disaster Assessment Response) teams. To make a donation, go to give.allhandsandhearts.org.
• The Florida Disaster Fund is a public-private partnership set up at volunteerflorida.org/donatefdf. For Hurricane Idalia, all administrative and credit card fees have been waived so that 100% of every donation can be used to help Floridians recover. You can also mail a check to the Volunteer Florida Foundation at 1545 Raymond Diehl Road, Suite 250, Tallahassee, FL 32308.
• The Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere (CARE) has mobilized a partner network to help vulnerable Floridians affected by Hurricane Idalia. They are currently providing families with assistance so they can address urgent needs: water, food and emergency shelter. To make a donation, go to care.org.
• 211 Tampa Bay Cares is a volunteer organization which provides financial and emotional assistance to Tampa Bay-area individuals and families suffering from job loss, depression, incredible stress, hunger, homelessness, financial strain, health challenges, seasonal storms and more. To make a donation or learn more, go to 211tampabay.org.
• Direct Relief is a global humanitarian aid organization which has a long history of responding to hurricanes in Florida. Teams will assess and respond to medical aid and supplies that are needed to serve the state’s most vulnerable populations. To donate, go to directrelief.org.
• PayPal’s Hurricane Idalia Relief Campaign is raising funds for charities that are providing resources and assistance to affected areas, including American Red Cross, Save The Children, AmeriCares Foundation, GlobalGiving Foundation and Volunteer Florida. To donate, go to paypal.com/fundraiser/hub