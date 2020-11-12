After helping more than 11,800 individuals, families and businesses through direct financial assistance, Pinellas CARES programs will close to all new and recurring applications on Friday, Nov. 13.
Completed applications for both programs must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, to be considered for payment.
This deadline allows the county to meet federal guidelines requiring CARES funds to be distributed by Dec. 30. All CARES Act funds must be expended by this date unless Congress extends the deadline.
The programs, funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, help those hit hardest by COVID-19 through direct assistance with rent, mortgage and utilities, and grants for small businesses.
Details about these programs and all Pinellas County CARES programs can be found at http://cares.pinellas.gov.