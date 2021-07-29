No cost at home COVID-19 vaccination available
In addition to the many locations people can go to get the COVID-19 vaccine, those who would like to receive the vaccine in the comfort of their home now have that as an option. DeliveRxd Pharmacy will vaccinate individuals who live in Hillsborough and Pinellas at no cost. Those who would like this option do not have to be homebound or bedridden.
"Some people may rather get vaccinated at home, so we will be there for them," said William Parker, president and founder of DeliveRxd Pharmacy. "This is especially a great option for eligible children or those who do not like doctor offices."
"We welcome this additional resource for residents in Pinellas," said Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County. "Our vaccine health equity efforts include eliminating barriers that prevent all residents in our community from being protected from COVID-19."
For information on receiving a vaccination at home, call 813-932-6266.
New flood insurance rate maps going into effect in August
The Federal Emergency Management Administration updated the Flood Insurance Rate Map for the coastal areas of Pinellas County. The new map will be effective on Aug. 24.
Pinellas County Floodplain Management encourages property owners to find out if their flood zone or base flood elevation is changing. The public can view the pending maps at bit.ly/PinellasPendingMaps.
If the flood zone or BFE for a property changes, the flood insurance rate and the requirement to carry a flood policy may also change. By law, federally regulated or insured mortgage lenders require flood insurance on buildings that are located in areas at high risk of flooding.
Standard homeowners, business owners, and renters’ insurance policies typically don’t cover flood damage; consequently, flood insurance for financial protection is an important consideration for everyone subject to flood risks.
Pinellas County Floodplain Management also encourages property owners to contact their flood insurance agent to determine how the new maps will affect their flood insurance premiums and ensure they secure the lowest available rate.
Call the National Flood Insurance Program Help Center at 800-427-4661, visit www.floodsmart.gov, or contact a Flood Insurance Advocate at www.pinellascounty.org/flooding/advocates.htm for more information.
UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas offers Florida Waters Stewardship Program
UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County will launch this year’s Florida Waters Stewardship Program Wednesday, Aug. 25 for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of how to interact with and protect Florida water.
Throughout the program, participants will explore local watersheds allowing residents to view different aspects of water and water issues firsthand, learn about practices and policies affecting waters of Pinellas County and the state, enhance communication and leadership skills, participate in a stewardship project and much more.
Participants will meet for three hours every two weeks for a total of seven informal, interactive sessions, including class discussions, field tours and conversations with local water experts. Participants are expected to attend all seven sessions, complete online explorations between class sessions, implement a stewardship project and engage with guest experts and other participants.
The program costs $89 per participant, and those interested can register online at https://fwsp2021.eventbrite.com. Youth under the age of 18 are eligible to register if an accompanying adult is also registered for the program. Scholarships are available for this program. Applications can be found at https://ufl.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_a4c6jGdBTjpKaGx. The deadline to submit a scholarship application is Friday, Aug. 13.
Each class session meets at a different location and includes a site tour and at least one guest speaker.
Pinellas County Extension offers programming at the Extension office, 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo. Call 727-582-2100.The Largo office is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Vacancies announced on Construction Licensing Board
The Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board is seeking applicants for six positions on the board with terms that expire on Sept. 30. Applications must be received by 3 p.m. Aug, 17.
Five members, one from each category below, whom are actively engaged in their profession plus one consumer representative not affiliated with the construction industry are needed. The others include:
• Licensed Mechanical Contractor or a Class A Air-conditioning Contractor
• Licensed Roofing Contractor or Sheet Metal Contractor
• Licensed Swimming Pool, Aluminum Specialty, or Veneer Specialty Contractor
• Fire Official
• South County Building Official from one of the following municipalities: St. Petersburg, South Pasadena, Gulfport, Seminole, Kenneth City or Pinellas Park.
The PCCLB consists of 15 members from various trades, along with building officials, a fire official and two consumer representatives. Members (except for the building official) must be residents of Pinellas County. Terms for these positions are four years, not to serve more than two consecutive terms. However, individuals may be reappointed after a two-year hiatus. This limitation does not apply to the governmental building official or fire official appointees.
Mandatory applications can be found at www.pinellascounty.org/boards/conduct.htm. The Pinellas County Commission will review all applications and make its appointments at an upcoming commission meeting.
Each Board Member must file an annual limited financial disclosure form by July 1 for the prior year pursuant to Fla. Stat. §112.3145 (see: (http://www.ethics.state.fl.us/Documents/Forms/Form%201_2020i.pdf?cp=2021129), and must comply with the County’s Standards for Conduct for Citizen Appointees (see: http://www.pinellascounty.org/boards/conduct.htm). For additional information on limited financial disclosure requirements, see: http://www.ethics.state.fl.us/financialdisclosure/.
Meetings are held every other month, usually on the third Monday, starting at 1:30 p.m. Average meeting time is three hours depending on the agenda. For more information, email Ashley Paulino at apaulino@pinellascounty.org.
Note: All materials submitted to Pinellas County government are subject to the public records law of the state of Florida.
Vacancy announced on South St. Petersburg CRA Citizen Advisory Committee
Pinellas County is accepting applications for one appointment to the South St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Area Citizen Advisory Committee. The appointment will fulfill a remaining term ending May 11, 2024. Applications must be received by noon on August 2, 2021
The Citizen Advisory Committee was created by an interlocal agreement dated June 3, 2014 between Pinellas County and the city of St. Petersburg to establish the framework for establishing and administering a redevelopment plan. The CRA Advisory Committee advises the Community Redevelopment Agency for the South St. Petersburg CRA on the approved community redevelopment plan and any amendments thereto, and to advise the Community Redevelopment Agency on issues and policies within the South St. Petersburg CRA.
The South St. Petersburg CRA Citizen Advisory Committee is comprised of nine members who are residents, business and/or property owners or other community stakeholders within the CRA. The mayor of St. Petersburg appoints six committee members subject to confirmation by the St. Petersburg City Council. Pinellas County Commissioners appoint three members.
Meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at St. Petersburg City Hall. More information about the South St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Citizen Advisory Committee can be found at www.pinellascounty.org/boards/board-committee-list.htm.
Mandatory applications can be found at www.pinellascounty.org/boards.
County Commissioners will review all applications and select the board member at a future meeting.
Note: All materials submitted to Pinellas County government are subject to the public records law of the state of Florida.