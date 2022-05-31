Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers from several partner agencies staged a “DUI Wolf Pack” operation during part of the Memorial Day weekend, resulting in 156 citations for various offenses.
The total included 36 criminal charges and 29 citations of driving under the influence.
Participating agencies included the Florida Highway Patrol and police departments from Indian Shores, Kenneth City, Largo, Pinellas Park, St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Tarpon Springs.
The operation extended from 7 p.m. May 28 until 5 a.m. May 29.
“The goal of the Wolf Pack is to educate people and create public awareness about the dangers of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and any chemical or controlled substances,” the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office said the latest operation was dedicated to the memory of 17-year-old Sophia Delott, who was killed by a drunken driver on June 28, 2019.