ST. PETERSBURG — The Vietnam Veterans of America is a last-man standing organization, says the local chapter president.
"When the last Vietnam vet can't breathe, then we're done," said Steve Jones, the president of the VVA Chapter 522, based in Madeira Beach, speaking at a Vietnam Veteran Welcome Home Ceremony March 29 at Bay Pines National Cemetery.
However, the Associates of Vietnam Veterans will carry on the VVA's legacy, he said.
"Our motto is never again will one generation of veterans abandon another generation," Jones said.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1969 and served in the 2nd Armored Division "Hell on Wheels" at Fort Hood, Texas.
He was deployed to Vietnam from 1970-1971 with the 459th Signal Battalion based out of Camp McDermott.
Vietnam veterans have been through some hard times, Jones said.
"My introduction to hard times was when after Vietnam I came home and they put us on a bus to send us to our so-called steak dinner and there was nobody there but us," Jones said.
Noticing that chicken wire was put over the windows of the bus, Jones inquired why.
"This was the time when there was a lot of turmoil, protesting and we were actually not welcomed home," Jones said. "So I thought that was a little strange. Then they told us to get out of our jungle fatigues and get into some civilian clothing. That was my introduction."
He found a veterans organization in New York City and was glad members welcomed him.
"There was a few others that didn't. It wasn't just us. The Korean veterans suffered the same way. The problem was we didn't fight a declared war. It was a police action. So therefore we didn't count," Jones said.
Looking at the driving members of these types of organizations today, it's the Vietnam and Gulf War veterans, Jones said. He also is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.
"A veteran is someone who served and put their life on the line for this country. And they deserve to be honored and respected," Jones said.
Vietnam veterans have relied on the VA for medical and mental care, and the agency has "done a fantastic job for us," said Jones, who was a systems analyst and storage management specialist from 1980 to 2004.
Being a patient in the Bay Pines Health Care system, he's tries to support the organization, such as by volunteering to drive a cart carrying passengers.
"It's the one job that doesn't pay worth a darn, but you sure get a lot of praise for helping,' he said. "So if you feel the need to volunteer and have the time, I recommend you step right over to building number two and sign up. They can use your help. There are a lot of different things you can do over there."
The VVA has been involved in a broad range of activities and projects since 1990. The primary focus has been on veterans and their families. They plan volunteer work and community service projects throughout each calendar year.
In an interview, Douglas Maddox, Bay Pines National Cemetery administrator, said the event was "a long overdue thank you and welcome home to veterans who unfortunately suffered for their devoted service and protection of our freedoms and were not recognized and celebrated on their return home."
The ceremony has been held for several years. For every year the war was in effect, a 50-year commemoration is held.
"We will continue this until 2025," Maddox said. "It's a privilege and an honor to have the Vietnam veterans come and be recognized by our community because they so richly deserve our respect and our thank you."
Among other activities at the ceremony, there was a presentation of colors, a distribution of pins and wreath laying.
"We can all agree that a day like today doesn't just need to be set aside for today. It needs to be every day. We need to say thank you and welcome home to every Vietnam veteran every day," Maddox said, addressing the audience.
Jones, who lives in North Redington Beach, left the audience with a final thought.
"If this country is going to spend trillions of dollars to fight a war the least they can do is come up with a few billion dollars to take care of us warriors," he said. "These men and women deserve it and should get it when they arrive home."