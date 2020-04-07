Pinellas County’s Human Services department is accepting applications from social service nonprofits seeking grant funding in fiscal year 2021.
The Social Action Grant program can provide between $10,000 and $250,000 from Oct. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2021 to fund programs in the following categories:
• Food/nutrition services
• Homeless prevention and supportive services
• Healthcare and human services for disadvantaged residents
• Supportive services for an aging population
• Workforce development for disadvantaged residents
The application portal is available at www.pinellascounty.org/humanservices. Applications are due by Thursday, April 30. No late entries will be accepted. Award recommendations will be made to the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners in June.
Applicant organizations must be 501(c)(3) registered non-profits serving Pinellas County residents and must be incorporated in the state of Florida for at least one year prior to the date of application for grant funding. Organizations are allowed to submit only one application.
Anyone needing assistance with the application process should email Jennifer Wright with Pinellas County Human Services at jenwright@pinellascounty.org.