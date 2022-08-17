Florida Department of Health-Pinellas County advised residents last week that three sentinel chickens had tested positive for the West Nile virus, meaning there is an increased risk of transmission of mosquito-borne disease to humans.
Florida Department of Health and the county operate a program that uses chickens to monitor the presence of viruses being passed from mosquitos to birds. These chickens serve as an early warning that viruses are in the area.
The county has eight sentinel chicken coops that are checked weekly for Eastern Equine Encephalitis, St. Louis Encephalitis and West Nile. Chickens that test positive for the disease do not get sick and they do not transmit the virus to uninfected mosquitos, according to information from the county’s Mosquito Control Department.
DOH did not say what part of the county the chickens were located. Officials did remind all residents and visitors to take steps to avoid being bitten by mosquitos and to limit exposure.
According to DOH, West Nile Virus is spread when a mosquito becomes infected by feeding on an infected bird. The infected mosquito then spreads the virus to humans and other animals when they bite. WNV is not spread by casual contact, such as touching or kissing. Most activity is reported in summer and fall.
Health officials say the majority infected with WNV, 80%, may show no symptoms at all. Most develop symptoms about two to 14 days after they are bitten.
About one in 150 people is likely to develop a serious illness with high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, number and paralysis. These symptoms can last weeks and some may be permanent. Severe illness may result in death, according to DOH.
About 20% of those infected have milder symptoms with fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and swollen lymph glands or skin rash on the chest, stomach and back. Symptoms can last from a few days to several weeks.
There is no treatment for WNV. In cases with milder symptoms, people will usually get well on their own after a few weeks. In more severe cases, people may need to be hospitalized where they can get treatment with intravenous fluids, help with breathing and nursing care.
DOH advises anyone that believes they may be infected to contact their health care provider. Those over 60 years of age are at increased risk for severe disease. People with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, and people who have received organ transplants or who have a weakened immune system, are also at greater risk for serious illness.
DOH advises residents and visitors to take steps to protect themselves from being bitten. The best protection is prevention and the best prevention involves draining standing water to get rid of areas where mosquitos can breed. Also, cover doors and windows to keep mosquitos out of indoor places and don’t forget to cover your clothing with repellant to prevent mosquito bites.
DOH says when draining water, don’t forget garbage cans, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flowerpots or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected. Get rid of old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren't being used. Empty and clean bird baths and pets’ water bowls at least once or twice a week. Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water. Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated. Make sure to empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.
When outside, apply mosquito repellant to exposed skin and clothing according to the label. Environmental Protection Agency-registered repellents with 10-30% DEET, picaridin, IR3535, and some oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol products provide longer-lasting protection. Permethrin repellent can also be applied to clothing (but not skin).
Do not use repellant on children younger than 2 months old. Use mosquito netting instead.
DOH continues to conduct statewide surveillance for mosquito-borne illnesses. Residents of Florida are encouraged to report dead birds via the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's site at https://app.myfwc.com/FWRI/AvianMortality/.
For more information, visit DOH's website at www.floridahealth.gov/%5C/diseases-and-conditions/mosquito-borne-diseases/index.html or contact your county health department.
For information about DOH-Pinellas, go to www.PinellasHealth.com or call 727-824-6900.
