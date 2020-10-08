ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority Board of Directors, in two separate votes, unanimously approved the millage rate and budget for fiscal year 2021 during a final public hearing on Sept. 30.
Board member Heather Gracy, Dunedin commissioner, was absent.
The millage rate remains the same as the current year, 0.7500 mills, which is the maximum allowed by the state. It is 6.66% above the rolled-back rate of 0.7032. The rolled-back rate is the rate needed to generate the same amount of revenue as the current year.
The proposed budget includes nearly $90.312 million in revenue and just over $88.379 million in expenses, leaving a surplus of almost $1.933 million.
CARES Act funding helped the transit agency balance its FY 2021 budget, according to Debbie Leous, chief financial officer. She said the help from the federal government was appreciated.
Next year’s operating budget of $88.4 million is 3.6% more than the current year and assumes that the agency will get back to “normal” in the coming year.
Bus fares were suspended for much of this year due to COVID-19. Leous estimates losses of $5.2 million. However, the agency expects to start changing fares again in April using Flamingo Fares, an app that provides mobile contactless payments.
Leous said a new mobility program currently in the works is anticipated to help lower expenses. In addition, PSTA will be putting more emphasis on technology in FY 2021.
On the revenue side, PSTA will benefit from a 7.9% increase in property taxes; however, projections for next year show a 4% decrease.
The FY 2021 capital improvement plan includes continued work on the SunRunner Bus Rapid Transit project. In addition 20 new trolleys are in the budget as well as four new electric buses and a charging area. Also included is an autonomous vehicle pilot in downtown St. Petersburg, a transit oriented development study and, if funding is available, an intermodal terminal in Clearwater.
Leous said PSTA has been leading the state in the use of electric buses. The agency has the first inductive wireless electric bus charging station of the east coast. PSTA leads the state in electric bus procurement.
The agency is also planning to increase its resiliency by installing solar panels by at least FY 2022.
In other business:
Board members also gave unanimous approval to a two-year contract for $3 million with American Janitorial Inc. for shelter maintenance.
PSTA’s has 4,382 bus stops, 659 bus shelters, 1,722 benches, four customer service centers, five transfer hubs and two park and ride lots. The Facilities Maintenance Division is responsible for all the upkeep, using a staff of 20 full time employees along with a group of sub-contractors.
CEO Brad Miller reported that a tentative agreement had been reached with one of two unions. The agreement with the “smaller” supervisor’s union would be for one year.
He also announced that Gov. Ron DeSantis had released an executive order allowing virtual meetings to continue through the month of October.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.