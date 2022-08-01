BELLEAIR — One day after a string of vehicle burglaries ended with the fleeing suspects colliding with a Belleair Police Department cruiser, sending an officer and four juveniles to area hospitals, passing vehicles crunched over the remaining bits of glass and plastic strewn along Mehlenbacher Road.
Other than the debris, and a set of tire tracks from the suspects’ silver Kia Soul that end abruptly at the base of a telephone pole, there was little visible evidence of the mayhem of the previous day. According to a BPD report, more than 30 first responders and law enforcement officers responded to multiple 911 calls regarding a “chain of vehicle burglaries actively unfolding” on the afternoon of July 28.
The report said Officer Allison Daniels, a 17-year veteran, was working a traffic complaint at Cypress Avenue and Mehlenbacher Road at about 3:19 p.m. when she was dispatched to a burglary-in-process call on Eastwood Lane in Belleair.
While she drove west on Mehlenbacher Road in her marked patrol vehicle with lights and siren activated, the Kia Soul driven by a 17-year-old male ran the stop sign at Golfview Drive and was struck by Daniels’ cruiser. Belleair officers at the time were responding to multiple 911 calls coming in regarding three vehicle burglaries in the town, and the silver Kia was the suspect vehicle.
There were five people in the Kia, which was reportedly stolen in Kissimmee.
Two of the juveniles were pinned in the vehicle, while three ran from the scene.
Daniels suffered injuries to her upper body and extremities. Despite the injuries, she assisted in providing first aid to the trapped suspects after the impact.
Two of the juveniles that fled were quickly apprehended by Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 units, flight operations and patrol deputies. The third eluded law enforcement but has subsequently been identified.
Belleair police did not disclose the names of the juveniles.
Daniels was taken to Largo Medical Center-Indian Rocks, where she was treated and released that night. A press release stated the officer “faces a lengthy recovery process.”
During a phone conversation days after the incident, Belleair Police Chief Rick Doyle said all five suspects were 17-year-old males from St. Petersburg. The two pinned in the vehicle were taken to Bayfront Hospital in St. Petersburg; the chief said he did not know the extent of their injuries or their conditions.
The two who fled the crash were taken to the main campus of HCA Florida Largo Hospital as part of standard protocol, he said.
Doyle said the fifth suspect has been identified but has not been apprehended.
The chief said three service worker vehicles were burglarized during the crime spree, with keys, cellphones and wallets among the items stolen. “All the items were recovered in the vehicle or on the suspects,” Doyle said.
He said Daniels suffered injuries to her shoulder, knee, wrist, and ankle after the suspects’ car collided with her cruiser, and he called it “crazy and ironic that they were there” as Daniels was responding to the call. He described the suspects’ actions, which including “forcing drivers off the road” and “sending pedestrians scrambling,” as absurd and reckless.
“It’s absolutely absurd, the deadly games these young men are playing,” Doyle said. During their investigation, BPD learned the suspects were “driving at a high rate of speed and acting reckless just prior to pulling out in front of our patrol car,” the chief said. “In this case, we are very fortunate nobody else was seriously injured and killed by their reckless behavior and total disregard for anyone’s life or property.”
Belleair Police said charges in the case include grand theft auto, burglary of an auto, trespassing, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and a probation violation. One of the juveniles had been placed on probation for grand theft of a motor vehicle 24 hours prior to the Belleair incident and is awaiting trial on several other charges.
More than 30 law enforcement officers and first responders assisted in the incident, including the Belleair PD; PCSO’s K-9, flight, dispatch, and patrol operations and the Major Accident Investigation Team; the Florida Highway Patrol; Largo Fire Rescue; Sunstar; and several Belleair civilian employee responders.
Belleair Mayor Mike Wilkinson praised the BPD’s response to the incident while commending Daniels’ actions.
“She’s an amazing officer, so selfless, like all of our officers,” Wilkinson said by phone on Aug. 1, adding he’s known Daniels for many years. “Even though she was injured, she went and rendered aid to others, and I wasn’t surprised to hear that because she’s a selfless professional and that’s what all of our officers do, they put themselves in harm’s way to protect the public regardless of the circumstances.”
Wilkinson also praised residents for calling 911 after seeing something suspicious.
“Kudos to the residents for paying attention and getting involved,” he said. “We always say, ‘If you see something, say something,’ and this is a great lesson for all of us to do that. If the question is, ‘Should I call the police when I see something suspicious?’ the answer is always yes.”