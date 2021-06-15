Pinellas tourism making a big comeback
Visit St. Pete-Clearwater has good news to share. According to the county’s tourist marking agency, April’s Tourist Development Tax (bed tax) collections set a new record and Memorial Day’s visitors returned in numbers not-seen in nearly a year.
Visit St. Pete-Clearwater reported that $8.7 million was collected in bed tax in April, which was $2 million more than the record set in April 2019. It was a nearly 30% year-over-year increase, officials said.
In March, the county collected more than $9.7 million, which was up 97% compared to last year.
The previous months, October-February, collections were down, ranging from 13.63% in January to 24.98% in January.
Year-to-date collections (October-April) are $38.3 million, which officials say is on pace with collections during the pre-pandemic year of 2019.
The destination saw a “major uptick” in the average daily rate it charges for hotel rooms over the Memorial Day weekend, according to a report from Smith Travel Research. ADR was 28.6% higher than 2019, coming in at about $242.26 a night on May 29, which had one of the highest occupancy rates on record since Memorial Day 2019 of $95.9%.
April recorded 14 days with an ADR over $200, and 10 days with occupancy over 90%.
PIE reports increase in passengers, adds new flights
CLEARWATER — St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) reported a 104% increase in passengers during May compared to 2020.
According to the latest passenger report, year-to-date passengers are up 22% over 2020; however, comparing May 2021 to May 2019, passenger counts are down 20%.
Allegiant has new routes to Bentonville, Arkansas beginning in July and Provo, Utah beginning in October. PIE also has charter flights to Gulfport-Biloxi on Sun Country Airlines for the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. International flights on Sunwing are currently suspended. And, new service from Sun Country to/from Minneapolis-St. Paul will begin in November.
In addition, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa has announced “MGM Direct to Borgata” nonstop air service on Sun Country from St. Pete-Clearwater International to Atlantic City International Airport (ACY).
“We are excited to announce a new charter package to the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City with air-service provided by Sun Country Airlines, ,” said St. Pete-Clearwater International (PIE) Airport Director Tom Jewsbury. “Building on the popularity of the air-inclusive packages to the Beau Rivage in Gulfport-Biloxi, we are quite fortunate to add this new MGM luxury resort to PIE’s offerings and wager it will be a big hit.”
For more information, visit theborgata.com. For more information on Sun Country Airlines, visit www.suncountry.com.
A Federal Mask Mandate is in effect until Sept. 13. Federal law requires wearing a mask at all times in and on the airport and failure to comply may result in removal and denial of re-entry. Individuals may be subject to penalties under federal law. For more information, visit fly2pie.com.
Vacancy announced on citizen advisory committee
Pinellas County is accepting applications for one appointment to the South St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Area Citizen Advisory Committee. The appointment will fulfill a remaining term ending May 11, 2024.
Mandatory applications can be found at www.pinellascounty.org/boards and must be received by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14. The County Commission will review all applications and select the member at a future meeting.
The Citizen Advisory Committee was created by an interlocal agreement, dated June 3, 2014, between Pinellas County and the city of St. Petersburg to establish and administer a redevelopment plan within the identified boundaries https://www.stpete.org/city_departments/docs/cra_map.pdf.
The CRA Advisory Committee advises the Community Redevelopment Agency for the South St. Petersburg CRA on the approved community redevelopment plan and any amendments thereto, and to advise the Community Redevelopment Agency on issues and policies within the South St. Petersburg CRA.
The committee is comprised of nine members who are residents, business and/or property owners or other community stakeholders within the South St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Area. The mayor of the city of St. Petersburg appoints six members subject to confirmation by the St. Petersburg City Council. The Pinellas County Commission appoints three members.
Meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at St. Petersburg City Hall. More information can be found at http://www.pinellascounty.org/boards/board-committee-list.htm.
Note: All materials submitted to Pinellas County government are subject to the public records law of the state of Florida.