Lower demand for gas drives pump prices way down

The last time gas prices in Florida were below $2 a gallon was in March 2016, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group. It’s also been four years since gas prices were less than $2 a gallon nationwide.
But it was no April fool’s joke when the national average cost for a gallon of unleaded dropped to $1.98 on April 1. In Florida, the average was $1.94.
AAA says the reason is simple. Demand is down due to more people staying home as officials urge them to in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
According to the Florida Petroleum and Marketers Association, gasoline demand in major metro areas is down by as much as 50%. Additionally, concession sales inside the stores are reportedly down 10-15%.
"The cost for gasoline has dramatically declined in the past month, and there are even more discounts to come," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "If the state average eventually drifts below $1.73, pump prices would be the lowest since 2009.”
Jenkins said if wholesale prices hold at current levels, the state average could eventually sink below $1.60 per gallon.
“Although these savings are a tremendous benefit for drivers, unfortunately they come at a time when residents are unable to go out and enjoy them," he said.
As of April 1, motorists in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area were paying $1.85 for a gallon of unleaded, which is 89 cents less than the same date last year, according to information posted at https://gasprices.aaa.com/.
Prices posted at gasbuddy.com show motorists in Pinellas paying as low as $1.63 with $1.69 common at several stations.
Jenkins pointed out that this is the time of year when motorists typically begin to see the price of gas increase due to higher demand and refineries beginning to switch to summertime gas.
However, AAA reports that the U.S. has an “unusual amount” of winter-blend gasoline available, which caused the Environmental Protection Agency to extend the sale of winter-blend past the May 1 deadline to May 20. The agency said it would continue to monitor and may extend the waiver again.
“AAA expects gas prices to keep dropping as cheap crude combines with the realities of people staying home and less demand for gas,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokeswoman. “The EPA’s extension of the winter-blend gasoline waiver will contribute to sustained lower prices, especially as U.S. gasoline demand readings look more like winter-driving season than spring.”
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.