SCTPA unveils Tri-County Trails Map
Have you ever wondered how Tampa Bay trails connect? Do you enjoy biking from the city all the way to the coast? Discover trails beyond county lines with the new Tri-County Trails Map.
Transportation leaders from across the west-central Florida region have worked together as the Sun Coast Transportation Planning Alliance to launch the interactive, online map, highlighting the trails and bike lanes throughout the Tampa Bay region. For the first time, the Tri-County Trails Map brings together online information for trails throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties in one place.
Trail users can access the interactive, Tri-County Trails Map from any device no matter where they are and easily search for nearby trails.
“The Tri-County Trails Map will serve as an extremely useful resource for all of our Tampa Bay residents and visitors. The SCTPA is proud to provide one source where anyone can find dedicated places to cycle for either recreation or to get around their communities,” said Hillsborough commissioner and Tampa Bay Management Area Leadership Group Chair Kimberly Overman.
Check out the interactive Tri-County Trails Map at www.SunCoastTPA.org/TrailsMap.
Formerly known as the West Central Florida Metropolitan Planning Organization Chairs Coordinating Committee, the Sun Coast Transportation Planning Alliance comes together to plan, prioritize and fund transportation improvements that will shape the future. As the region stands to see continued growth in population, economy and travel, the SCTPA will provide sound, forward-thinking transit and transportation options to support this growth and a sustainable future for the region.
The Tri-County Trails Map was originally envisioned by the Tri-County Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee.
DOH warns of meningococcal disease
The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County is responding to an outbreak of meningococcal disease. While dangerous, this illness can be prdevented and treated. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect against
meningococcal disease.
Thus far, the number of cases identified in 2022 surpasses the five-year average of meningococcal disease cases in Florida. Epidemiologists are investigating each case as well as contacting people with potential or direct exposure to known cases to provide them with information and treatment options.
This is a serious disease caused by bacteria called Neisseria meningitidis. Fortunately, these bacteria are not as contagious as germs that cause the common cold or flu. People do not catch the bacteria through casual contact or by breathing air where someone with meningococcal disease has been. It requires close contact over a period of time or direct contact such as kissing or sharing drinks.
Early symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, light sensitivity, confusion, and rash. Anyone who has been exposed or develops symptoms should be evaluated by a health care provider immediately.
The following groups should consider vaccination with a meningococcal conjugate (MenACWY) vaccine during this outbreak:
• College and university students
• Immunocompromised individuals
• People living with HIV
• Men who have sex with men
• People in any groups listed above who received their MenACWY vaccine more than five years ago
Find meningococcal vaccines, including the MenACWY vaccine, by contacting a health care provider or pharmacy. FDOH-Pinellas also offers meningococcal vaccines at its vaccination clinics.
For more information about meningococcal disease, please visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov/meningococcal/index.html, the FDOH website at
www.floridahealth.gov/%5C/diseases-and-conditions/meningococcal-disease/index.html, or call the DOH-Pinellas main number at (727) 824-6900 and ask to be connected to the vaccination clinic.
For more information about DOH-Pinellas, go to www.PinellasHealth.com or follow us on Twitter at @HealthyPinellas.
Precincts updated after redistricting
The Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections has finished updating the county voter registration database to reflect the new precinct boundaries resulting from redistricting. Voters can now use the Find Your Precinct feature on VotePinellas.gov to check precinct and polling place information, as well as ensure their voter registration information is current for the upcoming primary and general elections.
The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved the new precinct boundaries during its May 24 meeting. Voters, candidates, political parties and committees can view maps on our website or can make a request for data by emailing SOEIT@votepinellas.gov.
The Supervisor of Elections’ main objective during the reprecincting process was to provide voters with as much continuity as possible by minimizing the number of precinct and polling place changes. Approximately 90 percent of all voters will continue to vote at their current polling place.
All registered voters in the county will be receiving new voter information cards. The mailing will take place over three weeks. Voters who do not receive voter information cards by July 11 or voters who have misplaced their card can call 727-464-VOTE to request a replacement card. Voter information cards are not required to vote and are for informational purposes only.
“Voters should carefully review the information on their new voter information cards — including name, address and political party affiliation — to make sure it is correct,” said Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus.
Voters who need to update their information are encouraged to call 464-VOTE (8683).
Visit VotePinellas.gov for official election information.