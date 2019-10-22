Unified Personnel Board applications due by Nov. 4
Pinellas County government invites county residents to apply for a position on the Unified Personnel Board by Monday, Nov. 4.
Mandatory applications are available at www.pinellascounty.org/boards and must be received no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 4. The County Commission will review all applications and make its selection at a regular meeting.
The Unified Personnel Board is the final authority in all matters relating to personnel policy and actions for offices, agencies and employees of the county commission, clerk of the circuit court, property appraiser, tax collector, supervisor of elections, human resources, office of human rights, business technology services, county attorney’s office and Forward Pinellas.
It reviews and adopts pay and classification plans, revises personnel rules and regulations, investigates compliance with the Personnel Act, establishes merit-based selection processes and determines processes for grievances and appeals.
The Personnel Board consists of seven members: two appointed by the BCC, two by the constitutional officers, two by the Employees' Advisory Council and one by the other six members.
Board meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Additional special meetings may be occasionally scheduled.
Note: All materials submitted to Pinellas County government are subject to the public records law of the state of Florida.
Applications for spot on Historic Preservation Board due Nov. 14
Pinellas County residents interested in preserving and highlighting unique local historical sites are invited to apply for two vacancies on the Pinellas County Historic Preservation Board.
One appointment is for a three-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2020. The other is to fill a current vacancy, which is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2021.
Applications must be received by 4 p.m. Nov. 14. The County Commission will review applications and make selections at a future meeting. Applications can be found at www.pinellascounty.org/boards. The Historic Preservation Board’s rules also require a resume to be submitted as well.
The county’s historic preservation program operates as a Certified Local Government program, and meets the guidelines and criteria for this federal historic program designation. Responsibilities include recommending the designation of historic districts and landmarks, nominating historic resources for listing on the National Register of Historic Plans, reviewing and approving applications for impacts to properties in a historic district or a landmark and landmark site, producing educational materials, programs and publications, etc.
Service on this board is a volunteer position. The Historic Preservation Board is comprised of nine members and two alternate members, who each serve a three-year term. Each member of the County Commission nominates one member, and the commission jointly nominates two at-large members and two alternates.
The BCC also appoints one County commissioner to the board to serve as its Chairman and an ex-officio, non-voting member. The HPB must be composed of community advocates, municipal representatives, and historic preservation professionals with expertise and/or knowledge in the historic preservation field.
Value Adjustment Board applications due Nov. 15
Pinellas County residents interested in helping resolve disagreements between property owners and the property appraiser are invited to apply to the Value Adjustment Board.
Mandatory applications can be found at www.pinellascounty.org/boards and must be received no later than the close of business on Nov. 15. County commissioners will review all applications and make their selection at an upcoming meeting.
This is a volunteer position. The Value Adjustment Board serves as the decision-making authority when there is disagreement between a property owner and the property appraiser concerning exemptions, valuations and classifications.
The Board Records Department of the Clerk of the Circuit Court has been designated to serve as the clerk, and administers all processes related to the board.
The Value Adjustment Board meets a minimum of three times per year, scheduled as needed. The applicant should have homesteaded property in Pinellas County and cannot be a member or an employee of any taxing authority, and cannot be a person who represents property owners in any administrative or judicial review of property taxes.