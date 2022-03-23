Walk for Whiskers to aid animal care
SAFETY HARBOR — Walk for Whiskers, a fundraiser for animal care, will be held Saturday, April 9, 4-8 p.m., at John Wilson Park in downtown Safety Harbor.
The walk starts at John Wilson Park, where there will be live music, adoptable dogs, a grand prize raffle, prizes for the top fundraisers, and a Walk for Whiskers T-shirt for each participant.
Registration is $20. Challenge your family and friends to help you raise money by donating to your personal fundraising page. Prizes will be awarded to the top three earners.
All money raised goes directly towards the care, feeding and medical costs of our furry kids.
For information or to register, visit https://humanesocietyofpinellas.akaraisin.com/ui/WalkforWhiskers.
First Methodist seeks vendors
DUNEDIN — First Methodist Church of Dunedin will hold a Trunk to Treasure sale Saturday, April 23, 9 a.m-2 p.m., in the parking lot of the church, 421 Main St.
The deadline for vendors to apply to participate is Saturday, April 16. Space fee is $20. Vendors can set up tables or sell from the trunk of their vehicles in the parking lots.
Only foot traffic will be allowed in the parking lots the day of the sale.
To register, call Becky Mosur, 727-773-8481; Beth Kirchner, 727-346-8321; email beckymosur@live.com; or register at https://dunedinfumc.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1222468.
Orr Initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa
LEXINGTON, Va. — Reagan Orr, a native of Tarpon Springs, was recently initiated into the Florida Southern College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 342 new initiates from 11 universities during February 2022.
Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
PHUHS students take top honors
PALM HARBOR — Palm Harbor University High School juniors Alexandra Unbehagen, Alyssa Abraham, and Nia Balieva recently won first place in the Future Business Leaders of America statewide competition.
Competing in the category “Entrepreneurship,” the team was presented with a case study of a business that they needed to start, grow, improve and/or fix. The teens won with a seven-minute presentation they gave before a panel of judges that demonstrated their knowledge of marketing, operations and finance/administration.
The students will represent Florida in the national competition to be held this summer.
Area students get academic honors
BATON ROUGE — Two Tampa Bay area students were recently inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Nova Southeastern University.
Taylor Fry of Oldsmar and Amanda Bloomer of Palm Harbor were among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.