LARGO — Pinellas County staff is continuing its work to find a way to solve the ongoing problem with Tierra Verde’s Grand Canal.
During a work session July 8, County Administrator Barry Burton said staff is aware of residents’ concerns about the rapidly closing entrance to the canal and is actively seeking a solution that is equitable to everyone.
Public Works Director Kelli Levy said complaints had been coming in about how the shifting sand is clogging the canal since 2011 and a study was conducted in May 2020 to look at the issue.
She reviewed the history of the canal going back to 1951 and said changes in the area were due mostly to natural forces.
She said Grand Canal was part of an inlet complex that included the Tampa Bay entrance and Pass-A-Grille channel. Significant regional changes to inlet shoals and island systems have occurred over the past 50-60 years, she said.
The 2020 study found that the gradual accumulation (accretion) of sand moving east into the area had increased. Water flow in the Grand Canal is low. Re-opening the North Pass is not feasible, she said. The study found that the sand accumulation from west to east is a natural process and not caused by beach nourishment, as some Tierra Verde residents believe, she said.
Staff is working on a design plan for a long-awaited dredge project that needs state and federal approval. Residents say the project can’t happen soon enough.
Levy said to get a permit, it must be demonstrated that the dredging won’t cause harm somewhere else in the overall system. She said staff has been working on the permitting process for the past year. Once approval is granted, the project itself is expected to take about three months.
Costs and how to pay for the project are big challenges. The worst case scenario puts the cost at nearly $3.2 million and the best case at $585,000. The assumption is that the project benefits only the residents that live on the canal and the marina and its commercial interests.
Several residents attended the past two regular commission meetings and insist that the canal is used by the general public and commercial interests as much or more than residents, who do not want to bear the brunt of the costs.
One of the methods the county proposes to use to pay for the project is an assessment on property owners based on the linear feet of canal frontage. The estimated price per linear foot for the worst case scenario would be $192.71 and $35.42 for the best case.
The least expensive estimate for a small condo with 12 linear feet would be between $2,313 for the worst case scenario and $425 for best case. A large single-family home with 234 linear feet might pay between $45,094 and $8,288. The estimate for the marina for worst to best case scenario ranged from $304,091 to $55,892.
Levy talked about other funding options. Because it is a local navigation project, it is not eligible for federal or state grant programs. She said commissioners would have to determine if it were appropriate to use general fund or tourist development tax money and cautioned it would set a precedent for other navigational dredging projects in the county, which could cost taxpayers millions of dollars.
The preferred solution, something that staff is working to promote with state and federal regulators that would approve the permit, is to show a public purpose for the project. That purpose would be to use the dredged sand as part of a beach nourishment project for Pass-A-Grille Beach.
She said at least a portion of the cost would be paid for as part of the nourishment project and the rest could be paid for by property owners. Not all the dredged sand would be of suitable quality to be used for beach nourishment. The less-desirable sand would have to be removed, which is one of the costliest parts of the project, she said.
Staff is waiting to see if the plan to use the sand for nourishment will be approved as part of the permitting process. If it is, the Grand Canal dredging site would become an official borrow site for future nourishment projects and reduce or negate future costs for keeping the entrance to the Grand Canal open.
Staff has not settled on an assessment type to recommend to commissioners, although estimated costs were based on linear frontage feet in the example presented July 8. Other methods that could be used include an equal amount per parcel, property value or water access.
Properties along the Grand Canal include 116 single family residences, 30 condo complexes and one commercial entity, the marina.
Residents have asked why the state can’t help pay for the dredging out of the money they pay for a submerged land lease. Levy said the money collected doesn’t go toward maintaining the submerged lands, but instead is used to pay for operations. Residents pay the lease which allows them to place docks and other facilities on state land.
Some residents don’t want to pay for the project because they don’t own a boat and don’t use the canal. Burton said the county doesn’t have a choice about how the assessment methods are structured and has to follow state-approved methods. He said while it might be true that some residents do not own a boat, they have the ability to have a boat and per state rules would be assessed.
He described the process as “very convoluted and complex.”
“We’re looking at all the methods to try to find the one most equitable,” he said, adding that staff had been working to try to get the costs down.
“But costs are the determining factor,” he said.
Burton said staff is aware of the public’s concerns and staff would be working on outreach to keep them informed.
“Kelli is working so hard to get to reuse the sand and get the costs down,” he said, adding that approval of the plan would be determined by federal and state regulators.
Levy said no assessments would be done until the project was complete and the costs were known. She said the commission would decide the method of assessment and determine if the payments could be done over time.
Commissioner Rene Flowers supports allowing payments to be spread out.
“Not all people who live on the beach are wealthy,” she said.
Commissioners discussed using other funding sources, such as gas tax money or general fund dollars to pay for the project; however, Burton cautioned that those sources were already being used to pay for other needs. He wasn’t keen on using public money to pay for things that benefit private interests.
Commissioner Pat Gerard asked about a video that has been circulating that says it is the county’s responsibility to maintain the Grand Canal since it leases land from the state for its preserve. County Attorney Jewel White said the lease does not require the county to dredge the canal but instead requires it to maintain it as a natural preserve, which is contrary trying to keep canals open that were closed by nature.
Commission Chair Dave Eggers said he wanted to make sure that the public was informed.
“They’re not going to be surprised,” Burton said. “Time has provided us with options we didn’t have before.”
He said staff would continue to work with the residents and listen to the opinions and ideas.
“The community said get creative,” Levy said, which is how the idea of reusing the sand for nourishment came to be.
She said if the plan is approved, it would be a “good positive outcome.”
