Vaccine brings shot of hope to Pinellas County’s most vulnerable

CLEARWATER — This is not the time to relax the local state of emergency or any other measure in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Pinellas was the message from County Administrator Barry Burton on Dec. 15.
Burton told commissioners that case counts were increasing and the percent positive was up with numbers close to the ones experienced during the COVID-19 outbreak in July. Staff recommendation was to extend the local state of emergency until Dec. 25, which means the ordinance requiring mandatory facial coverings in indoor places and social distancing remains in effect. Customers at bars and restaurants must be seated to be served, and employees must wear masks.
Burton is expected to extend the local state of emergency through Jan. 1.
Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County, provided an update on the latest trends. He said average seven-day case count was up to 404, the highest since the summer, and the seven-day average for tests coming back positive was 7.3%. Deaths were up to 957 with 67% of them coming from long-term care facilities.
He said hospital capacity remained stable; however, increases in COVID patients were noted with 219 in local hospitals that Tuesday morning. He said hospitals had expressed some concerns about staffing if increases in patient numbers continued. He said there also had been outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
But Choe’s news wasn’t all bad. He also reported on the vaccine pilot that included Pinellas and Broward counties to provide vaccine to patients and staff at nursing homes.
“We’re grateful for this opportunity to be able to protect our most vulnerable,” he said, adding that there was a large population of older citizens in Pinellas. “We’re hopeful we may be able to turn the corner.”
Local paramedics and National Guard have partnered with the Department of Health to administer the vaccine, which began Dec. 17, on a voluntary basis to residents and staff. The county received just over 10,700 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.
Pinellas has 68 facilities eligible to participate in the pilot with 15,000 residents and staff. Choe said it was estimated that about 50%-60% would agree to get vaccinated, so the supply was adequate for everyone that wanted one.
A second dose must be administered within 19-23 days, he said. Vaccine for that second dose has not yet arrived, but Choe was confident that it would be here in time.
Research shows that the Pfizer vaccine is most effective in two doses. Tests show it to be 82% effective with a single dose and 95% effective with a second dose.
However, just because the vaccine has finally arrived doesn’t mean resident can let down their guard, Choe said.
“It’s important to remember the vaccine won’t be widely available for weeks and months,” he said. “We need to double down on our prevention measures for now.”
